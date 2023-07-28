An Amber Alert Has Been Issued for a Missing 14-year-old Iowa Girl

Amber Alert Issued for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl in Burlington. The community of Burlington is on high alert as authorities intensify their efforts to find 14-year-old Caydence Roberts, who has been missing since Wednesday.
In response to the alarming situation, an Amber Alert was issued just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, urging citizens to be on the lookout for the young girl. Caydence Roberts is described as having blond hair, and brown eyes, standing at approximately 5 feet tall, and weighing around 120 pounds.
At the time of her disappearance, she was last seen wearing a red and black Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top, and shorts. The police are deeply concerned for her safety and suspect that she may have been abducted, putting her life in grave danger.
Unfortunately, as of now, they have no specific information regarding potential suspects, making the search all the more urgent and challenging. The authorities are urging anyone with even the slightest information about Caydence’s whereabouts or the circumstances of her disappearance to come forward immediately.
Every second counts in bringing this young girl back to safety, and the cooperation of the community is vital in such situations. If you have any information that could help locate Caydence Roberts or aid the investigation, please contact the local authorities or the designated helpline mentioned in the Amber Alert.
Together, we can make a difference and reunite Caydence with her worried loved ones. Let us stand united against any threat to our community’s safety and help bring her home safely.
