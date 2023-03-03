An Arrest Has Been Made In The Death Of A Woman Who Was Observed Rushing Through A Tahoe Campground

After what the authorities are calling years of “dogged investigative work,” an arrest has been made in connection with the 1979 murder of a visitor at a campground on the west bank of Lake Tahoe.
A body had been discovered at a campground near Sugar Pine Point State Park, according to an anonymous call a Tahoe Tribune reporter received in late September 1979. The report was accurate; police discovered the body of an unnamed woman at the picnic area, dressed in a red shirt and trousers.
According to the Mercury News, there was signs of a struggle and that the victim had been pursued across the campground at the scene. The location of her beaten and strangled body was next to a discarded flip flop. Although a sample was collected using a sexual assault kit, no identification could be established. The Jane Doe was interred in an unmarked grave in El Dorado County.
In 2015, the El Dorado County cold case homicide squad revived the investigation. A forensic anthropologist unearthed the remains, and jewellery discovered on the body was documented and made public.
Interestingly, it was spotted by Patricia Carnahan’s family, a 35-year-old Virginia woman who vanished in 1979 while travelling to California. The deer pendant that Carnahan used to wear was specifically recognised by the family.
By comparing the DNA to the samples provided by the family members who had come forward, authorities were able to positively identify Carnahan, and 26 years after her passing, she was given a dignified funeral. Yet nobody knew who had killed.
A DNA sample from an alleged rape in 1994 and the one collected from Carnahan in 1979 matched this year as part of an effort by officials in Washington state to clear a backlog of sexual assault cases. The 1994 rape was judged “unprovable” at the time, although the deceased victim had identified Harold Carpenter as the man who she claimed had raped her.
This was sufficient justification for the warrant’s probable cause arrest of Carpenter, a Spokane resident. According to the Spokesman-Review, Carpenter, 63, resides in the Park Tower apartments in the heart of Spokane. There, he was recently detained.
Vern Pierson, the district attorney for El Dorado County, stated in a statement, “This is the 13th case solved since the inception of the cold case task force. “I’m pleased to state that our Cold Case Unit is among the best-performing units of its sort in the country.
Unfortunately, Ms. Carnahan was interred next to a gravestone for a “unidentified female” in a potter’s field. She was located and brought back to her family thanks to the hard efforts of our investigators. Now that several authorities have worked together on a multistate level, her killer will eventually be brought to justice.
