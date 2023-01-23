An Elderly Woman Died By Falling Denny Sign After Picking Husband Up From Hospice

On Thursday, a woman who was 72 years old was killed in a bizarre accident when a sign for Denny’s collapsed on her car and crushed it.
The woman had just picked up her husband from hospice care when the disaster occurred. When the sign crashed to the ground in the face of strong winds with gusts of at least 40 miles per hour, Lillian Mae Curtis was in the backseat of the car with her daughter Mary Graham and her husband Lloyd Eugene Curtis, both of whom survived the accident.
Lillian Mae Curtis was also able to escape unharmed. According to her family, she was sent to the University of Louisville Hospital, the same facility from which she had just driven her husband home, but physicians there deemed her “inoperable” due to the “catastrophic brain injury” she had sustained.
According to her granddaughter Mary Howard, who spoke to a local station of the ABC affiliate network, “the physicians claimed that it was completely instantaneous and that there was no way her body could have felt any agony.”
Graham was knocked unconscious and suffered five fractured ribs in addition to a concussion, while Lloyd Curtis, who was given only three months to live, was readmitted to the hospital. The elderly couple’s marriage was celebrating its half-century anniversary.
