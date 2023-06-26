An Employee Of The California Office of Emergency Services Was Detained on Suspicion of Killing His Child

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a man who works for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has been detained on suspicion of killing his little daughter.
According to sheriff’s deputies, they looked into a claim of infant abuse at the 37-year-old Kevin Van Streefkerk’s residence on June 17.
The infant suffered several injuries as a consequence of the abuse and was brought to a hospital in critical condition, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. On Father’s Day, the infant girl who was only 5 weeks old passed away in the hospital.
The father of the infant was arrested and charged with first-degree murder two days later.
A man who works for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has been arrested on suspicion of killing his five-week-old daughter. https://t.co/KtNmnnEVtd
— SFGATE (@SFGate) June 25, 2023
According to KCRA, Van Streefkerk, a resident of Cameron Park, is employed with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
The department is in charge of organizing all state emergency responses to situations such as wildfires, storms, earthquakes, and others. Van Streefkerk, according to KCRA, is a radio technician who doesn’t deal with the public on a regular basis.
The facts surrounding this incident have astonished and saddened us, a department official told KCRA. We’re working closely with law enforcement on this inquiry, and from what we’ve heard, the alleged incidents didn’t happen while he was working for the state.
