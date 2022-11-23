An Explosion In A Baltimore Home Leaves 3 People In Critical Condition

Officials report that three individuals are in serious condition as a result of an explosion that occurred in a rowhome in a neighborhood in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.
A house on the 1100 block of Bayard Street in the Pigtown district of Baltimore, Maryland, was the location of the explosion just after 2:00 in the afternoon.
According to the Baltimore Fire Department, the fall led to the break of a gas line, which then started a significant fire.
The collapse and explosion left three persons buried under the rubble, which the firefighters discovered after they arrived on the scene.
At the time of the structural collapse, the fire department reports that a man in his seventies was attempting to assist two women, ages sixteen and forty-eight, who were trapped within the building.
The three casualties were rushed to the hospital as soon as they could be moved there for treatment.
Although the fire department in Baltimore stated that all three victims were “considered critical,” they have not provided any new information regarding the victims’ conditions.
“The fire has been brought under control at this time. BGE has arrived at the location and begun digging in the street in order to access the gas pipes. Excavator assistance has been requested and is currently en route to provide it “Phylicia Porter, a member of the Council, said.
“At this time, it’s possible that three families may require new living arrangements and will need to be transferred. The Red Cross and Housing are currently on the site to assist those families.”
The company that services the area where the explosion occurred, Baltimore Gas and Electric, stated in a statement that it had finished making repairs to the gas line in October.
There is a possibility that the house next door to the one that collapsed also sustained structural damage.
