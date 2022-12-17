An Indo-American Mother Was Arrested In Florida After She Allegedly Dumped Her Newborn Child Into A Creek: Four years ago, an Indian-American mother allegedly threw her newborn child off a bridge in Florida, causing the death of the child. She has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
The 29-year-old suspect, Arya Singh, was detained on Thursday, and according to The New York Post, she admitted to police that “she didn’t know what to do with her (infant).”
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated at a news conference that the baby’s body was discovered in the Boynton Beach inlet on June 1, 2018, after she had been thrown away “like a piece of trash.”
#BabyJune’s body was found floating in Palm Beach Inlet in 2018. Today @PBCountySheriff says Mom, Arya Singh, was arrested for murder.
They say Singh gave birth on a hotel room toilet, went to class, left Baby June in a backpack in her car, & dumped the body in the inlet. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/71AQpkxmwm
— Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) December 16, 2022
It’s emotional, as Bradshaw put it.
Singh claimed to authorities that she had no idea she was pregnant until after she gave birth.
Ultimately, Detective Brittany Christoffel said, the suspect “determined that’s where she was going to dispose of her” since she “didn’t know what to do with her” and still had her with her.
It was claimed in the newspaper that the infant was still alive when she was dumped into the water.
For years, authorities were at a loss to determine who the father of the child was; eventually, a relative popped up in a national DNA database.
The dad submitted to a DNA test and provided details about the woman he was seeing at the time.
Then Singh allegedly told him she was pregnant, but he handled it himself.
According to Christoffel, the father naturally feared that this indicated an abortion.
Covert DNA belonging to Singh was reportedly retrieved by investigators from trash she discarded, as reported by The New York Post.
Since the baby girl was discovered on the beach in June 2018, she was given the name “June” by authorities.
