An Infant And 2 Adults Were Killed In The House Shooting

After shooting inside a North Carolina home, two people and an infant have been declared dead, according to authorities.
Officers from the Fayetteville Police Department responded to reports of a gunshot on the 1100 block of Bunce Road in Fayetteville, North Carolina, roughly 10 miles south of Fort Bragg, at around 8:28 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Fayetteville Police Department released a statement after the shooting that read, “When officers arrived on scene they located two adult victims inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds and they were pronounced deceased on scene.”
Gunfire also struck the other victim, a newborn, who was then brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. The age of the youngster and their relationship to the two people who were declared deceased at the scene was not made public by the authorities.
The Fayetteville Police Department declined to provide any additional information regarding the condition of the infant or the seriousness of the wounds sustained in the shooting.
The road has been blocked off in both directions as authorities do their investigation.
According to the Fayetteville Police Department, “Detectives from the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit have assumed the case, and the investigation is ongoing.” As more information becomes available, it will be made public.
Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS is asking for anyone with information on this homicide case (8477).
