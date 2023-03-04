An Infection With A Brain-eating Amoeba Results In A Death

Health officials reported that a person in southwest Florida passed away after contracting an exceptionally rare brain-eating amoeba.
The death was confirmed on Thursday by Charlotte County’s Florida Department of Health. The organisation had earlier alerted locals to the Naegleria fowleri illness last month.
Jae Williams, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health, wrote in an email, “I can confirm the illness regrettably resulted in a fatality, and any other information on this case is secret to preserve patient privacy.
Health experts suggested last month that using tap water to rinse the sinuses may have contributed to the infection, but further research is being done. You should only use distilled or sterile water to make sinus solutions. Before cleaning your sinuses, boil some tap water for at least one minute and let it cool.
Naegleria fowleri infection is uncommon and only occurs when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, according to Williams. It is impossible to get sick from drinking tap water.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Naegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism that dwells in soil and warm fresh water, including lakes, rivers, and hot springs. Water carrying the amoeba can infect the brain if it enters by the nose. Just three Americans each year infect themselves, yet these illnesses are typically fatal.
