An Inmate Died From Hypothermia While Being Held In An Alabama Jail Last Month, According To A Lawsuit Filed By His Family

The death of a man who was being held in an Alabama jail last month has prompted both a state investigation as well as a lawsuit from the man’s family. The family claims that the man died of hypothermia, which was caused by his body temperature being dangerously low after he received delayed medical attention, and that the man’s body temperature was dangerously low after he received delayed medical attention.
Anthony Mitchell, age 33, was taken from the Walker County Prison to a nearby hospital “for examination” before he passed away on January 26, according to a statement issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The agency is currently conducting an investigation into Anthony Mitchell’s death. According to the agency, the investigation is being conducted at the request of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.
An attorney for Mitchell’s family has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of the family on Monday. In the lawsuit, the attorney, Jon Goldfarb, calls Mitchell’s death “one of the most appalling cases of jail abuse the country has seen.”
Goldfarb also praises a Walker County corrections officer for obtaining security camera footage from within the jail. Later on, the prison officer lost his job, and Goldfarb has now filed a lawsuit on the officer’s behalf, alleging that he was fired as a form of revenge.
According to the lawsuit, Mitchell’s family believes that the fact that a doctor said Mitchell had hypothermia suggests that he was probably “put in a restraint chair in the jail kitchen’s walk-in freezer or comparable chilly environment and remained there for hours” before his death.
"The case presents contrasting examples of the worst that humanity has to offer, as well as the best that it has to offer. "Tony could never have been killed if it weren't for the malice, deliberate indifference, and failure to intervene of nearly a dozen correction officers at the jail, and the cooperation of these officers and their superiors in a scheme to deprive Tony of his civil rights and ultimately his life," the lawsuit said, adding that "prompt emergency medical treatment" would have saved his life if he had received it sooner.
“But also, without the bravery of a corrections officer who dared to preserve security camera footage on her phone and get the recordings to the Estate, it would have been impossible for the Estate to dismantle the scheme of silence and lies within the Sheriff’s Department and reconstruct what happened to Tony on the morning of January 26, 2023,” the suit claims. ”

According to the lawsuit, which names Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith, three prison officials, a nurse, and an investigator as defendants, the medical examiner has not yet disclosed the report of Mitchell’s autopsy.
