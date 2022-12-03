An Oklahoma Man Claimed He Killed 4 Individuals And ‘Cut Them Up’

According to an affidavit filed by a prosecutor, a man who is being investigated as a “person of interest” in the slaying and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma admitted to a woman that he had killed the men and “cut them up” after he had killed them.
According to the affidavit that was unsealed on Thursday and signed by Assistant District Attorney Carman Rainbolt, the authorities believe that 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy shot and killed the four men on October 9 at Kennedy’s scrap yard.
The document was signed by Assistant District Attorney Carman Rainbolt.
According to the affidavit that was filed by prosecutors who were seeking to increase Kennedy’s bond, Kennedy told a woman in Gore, Oklahoma, that he killed and dismembered the four men because they were stealing from him.
The affidavit was filed by prosecutors who were seeking to increase Kennedy’s bond.
On October 14, the dismembered bodies of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were discovered in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee.
The 67-year-old "person of interest" allegedly told a woman why he dismembered the four men, according to prosecutors. https://t.co/z32vWJOEHd
— WNEM TV5 News (@WNEMTV5news) December 3, 2022
Okmulgee is a town with approximately 11,000 people and is located approximately 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa. On the evening of October 9, it is suspected that the men rode bicycles from a home in Okmulgee and fled the area.
Gregg Graves, who has been designated by the court as one of Kennedy’s attorneys, declined to comment on Friday.
According to Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, Kennedy was taken into custody on October 17 in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, while operating a car that had been reported stolen. After that, he was taken to Oklahoma to face the charges.
Even though Kennedy has not been formally charged with anything, the records from the Okmulgee County Jail reveal that he is being detained on a bond of ten million dollars in connection with a case from 2012 of assault and battery with a deadly weapon for which he was still on probation.
On Friday, a voicemail was left for Rainbolt and Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski, but neither party immediately got back to the sender.
Read More: