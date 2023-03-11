Anderson Police Are Looking For A Man They Say Tried To Rob A Bank

Police in Anderson is trying to find a man who they say tried to rob the U.S. Bank at 2750 Childress Drive on Friday.
The Anderson Police Department says that a man in what looked like a medical mask went into the bank before 5:04 p.m. He gave a bank worker a note asking for money, but police say he left the bank after he was “unsuccessful.”
The bank worker said he was white, between 25 and 35 years old, about 6 feet tall, and had long brown hair. He wore jeans and a grey long-sleeved shirt.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Police are asking the public for help identifying this man.https://t.co/1mpobO0J85
— Jessica Skropanic (@RS_JSkropanic) March 11, 2023
The police said they looked all over the area but couldn’t find the man the bank worker had told them about.
They put photos from the bank’s surveillance footage on social media and are asking people to help them figure out who he is.
Anyone who knew anything about the man was asked to send an email to tips@ci.anderson.ca.us. In the subject line, write “case number 23A002396.”
Simply save californiaexaminer.net to your bookmarks and you’ll have instant access to any breaking news as it happens.
Read more news from the California Examiner by clicking on the links below: