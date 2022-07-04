Andrew Cuomo: Scandals, Resignation, Net Worth & Much More

On August 10, 2021, Andrew Cuomo announced that he was resigning as New York’s governor following repeated charges of sexual harassment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was seen as a tower of strength by many.

He had applied for a lifelong pension by Aug. 18, which took effect on Sept. 1. According to The New York Times, the disgraced lawmaker was officially charged on Oct. 28 with a criminal misdemeanor complaint brought by a former female staffer.

According to Forbes, he earned a salary of $225,000 a year as governor of New York. His remuneration is regarded as one of the most generous of his governor contemporaries. However, sales of his books have provided most of his current financial resources. According to reports, he sold roughly $5 million worth of his most recent book to make that much money.

Early Life

Andrew On December 6, 1957, Mark Cuomo was born in Queens, New York City, the son of Mario Cuomo, an attorney who subsequently served as Governor of New York for three terms, and Matilda Cuomo, a schoolteacher. Andrea and Immacolata Cuomo, Mario Cuomo’s parents, left Italy for the United States. It was 1926 when Andrea left and 1927 when Immacolata arrived. Chris, Chris’s brother, is a CNN correspondent. Kenneth Cole is his brother-in-law. Maria Cuomo Cole is a producer of socially conscious films at Cuomo Cole Productions.

Margaret, his older sister, is a doctor. Cuomo’s ancestry can be traced to Italy. Andrew’s maternal and paternal grandparents came from Sicily and Italy, respectively. St. Gerard Majella’s School in 1971 and Archbishop Molloy High School in 1975. On the Fordham University campus, he earned his BA degree in 1979 and his JD degree in 1982, respectively.

Career

Andrew Cuomo served as his father’s campaign manager in New York’s gubernatorial race in 1982. Andrew Cuomo became a policy advisor for Mario Cuomo when his father was elected governor, earning a yearly salary of $1. From 1984 to 1985, Andrew Cuomo served as an Assistant District Attorney for New York. He also temporarily worked at Blutrich, Falcone & Miller, a law company. With his legal firm’s retirement in 1988, he established Housing Enterprise for the Less Privileged (HELP). To address the city’s homelessness problem and create more housing choices, Cuomo served as chair of the New York City Homeless Commission from 1990 to 1993.

Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Cuomo joined the Clinton Administration in 1993 From 1997 until 2001, Cuomo served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He unsuccessfully sought Governor in 2002 and served as Attorney General from 2006 to 2011.

New York Governor David Paterson had to fill the vacancy left by Hillary Clinton’s appointment as Secretary of State by filling in until an election could be held. Cuomo was widely considered to be the frontrunner for this position. As of January 23, 2009, New Jersey Governor Eliot Paterson announced that he would appoint Kristen Gillibrand to the United States Senate.

In 2010, Cuomo faced off against Republican Carl Paladino for the Democratic nomination for Governor. Their second term in office for him in 2014. During the 2018 gubernatorial primary, Sex and the City actress-and-activist Cynthia Nixon ran against Cuomo from the left. Nixon was beaten by Cuomo, 65.53 percent to 34.47 percent. 59.6 percent to 36.2 percent, Governor Cuomo defeated Republican candidate Marc Molinaro in November 2018 with the biggest number of votes of any governor in both the primary and general elections.

While serving as New York’s first openly gay governor, Andrew Cuomo enacted laws legalizing same-sex marriage and formed the US Climate Alliance, a group of states committed to implementing the Paris Climate Accords; the strictest gun control law in the United States was passed; Medicaid Expansion; a new tax code that increased the wealthy’s taxes while decreasing taxes for the middle class; a $15 minimum wage; and the strongest paid family leave in the United States. SUNY and CUNY students who make less than $125,000 in 2019 will be eligible for free tuition under Cuomo’s Excelsior Scholarship in the 2018 budget.

Personal Life

In 1990, Cuomo married Kerry Kennedy, a descendant of Robert F. Kennedy. Mariah Matilda (born 1995) and Cara Ethel (born 1995) are twins, as are Michaela Andrea (born 1997). (born 1997). In 2005, they split up.

After meeting Food Network anchor Sandra Lee in 2005, he entered into a public relationship with her that lasted till 2019. Lee purchased a house in Westchester County for the couple to live in.

Lee put the house she bought in 2008 for $1.22 million on the market for $2 million after their breakup.

Resignation

A sexual harassment controversy had tarnished Andrew’s stint as Governor, and he announced his resignation on August 10, 2021. In a report released just a few weeks prior, the New York Attorney General stated that Governor Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed many women and had retaliated against one of his ex-staff members. For months, people had been urging him to step down. To make matters worse, during the worst of New York’s COVID issue, there was a controversy regarding the public reporting of nursing facility deaths. Cuomo’s administration, according to the Attorney General, undercounted deaths in nursing homes by half.

Andrew Cuomo’s Net Worth

Cuomo is an American politician with a fortune of $3 million. Having served as New York’s 56th governor, Andrew Cuomo is well-known in the state. January 1, 2011, was the date he took office. During a sexual harassment incident in August of 2021, he announced his resignation. His older brother Chris Cuomo also happens to be the late Mario Cuomo’s son Andrew, who works for CNN as a political analyst.

