Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone Relationship Timeline: A Brief Look

Theirs was a Hollywood love story: Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone. The guy from Tick, Tick, Boom! and the actress from La La Land first worked together on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man, where they played Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy.
They had a real-life love story similar to that of their Spider-Man characters, and they weren’t the only ones to experience it.
During their four-year relationship, the couple traveled the world and filmed two Spider-Man movies. Even though they are no longer a couple (Stone is married and has a child, while Garfield has been linked to model Alyssa Miller), they are still close friends who don’t mind talking about their feelings for one another.
Stone told Vogue in 2016 that he still had “extremely strong feelings” for Garfield. After hearing this, the next year, Garfield told Vanity Fair, “There is a deep and abiding affection and reverence between us. As a music lover, I am her number one supporter.”
Since their divorce in 2015, the two have been seen attending award presentations together and catching up at other star-studded Hollywood events.
Here’s a look back at Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield’s relationship, from their on-screen romance became real to their continued closeness after breaking up.
Contents
- 1 December 2010: Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone Meet On The Set Of The Amazing Spider-man
- 2 November 7th, 2011: A Sighting Of Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone On A Date Was Reported
- 3 October 27, 2015: Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone Split Up
- 4 October 14, 2016: Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone Patch Up
- 5 May 22, 2018: Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone Were Seen Out On Dinner
- 6 January 17, 2022: Andrew Garfield Said That He Had Kept His Role In Spider-man: No Way Home A Secret From Emma Stone
December 2010: Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone Meet On The Set Of The Amazing Spider-man
The exact moment that Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield switched from an on-screen couple to real-life pair is unclear, but one thing is certain: flames flew throughout the making of their first movie together, which took place from December 2010 to March 2011.
November 7th, 2011: A Sighting Of Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone On A Date Was Reported
The pair in question were seen engaging in some PDA while on a movie date, but they still hadn’t come out and acknowledged their relationship.
After watching Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey together at a Los Angeles theatre, Stone and Garfield went on a date to Starbucks, where they cuddled while waiting in line. Someone who happened to be there commented on how adorable the two of them were.
October 27, 2015: Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone Split Up
After being seen together frequently over the course of the summer, Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone finally broke up that year in the fall. “They still have affection for one another,” the insider said. They continue to get along well and are very close.
October 14, 2016: Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone Patch Up
Stone revealed that even after a year apart, she truly cared about her ex-partner.
Stone described Garfield as “someone I still adore very much” for her Vogue cover story.
May 22, 2018: Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone Were Seen Out On Dinner
The exes met together again the following year for dinner in New York stone, but this time it was purely platonic; Stone was already dating Dave McCrary, a writer for Saturday Night Live whom she’d met while hosting.
January 17, 2022: Andrew Garfield Said That He Had Kept His Role In Spider-man: No Way Home A Secret From Emma Stone
Garfield hid his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home from everyone, even his co-star from the original series.
“Emma continued to harass me with SMS messages. She asked me whether I was in the latest Spider-Man movie.” In reference to Stone, Garfield remarked that she seemed a little miffed about being left out. “Then I was all. “I have no idea what you’re talking about.” In other words, she told me to be quiet. Just tell me.’
I was still keeping up the charade with her, saying, “I honestly don’t know.” A light bulb went off in her head, and she finally understood. To which she responded, “You’re a jerk.” “stated the star of The Social Network.
