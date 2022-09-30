Andrew Schulz Net Worth: Is He Dating Someone? Real Story Behind His Dating Rumors!

Here we make a public proclamation about how much money we think Andrew Schulz has. Numerous individuals have ideas regarding Andrew Schulz net worth. Perhaps here we will learn more about Andrew Schulz’s financial struggles. Since Andrew Schulz has recently found commercial success, many people are wondering about his current financial situation. This article expands upon the previously mentioned information.

Andrew Schulz Early Life

Andrew Cameron Schulz was born in New York City on October 30th, 1987. Andrew Schulz is the name that was given to him. His mother, Sandra Cameron, is originally from Scotland and now works as a professional ballroom dancer.

His father, Larry Schulz, served in the United States military and was a reporter in the past. Over the course of more than three decades, Sandra and Larry owned and operated the Sandra Cameron Dance Center.

Andrew went to the Lillie Devereaux Blake Primary School, the Robert F. Wagner Middle School, and the Baruch College Campus High School before continuing his education at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.

Andrew Schulz Career

When Schulz was still a student in college, he began his stand-up comedy career. In the early 2000s, he relocated to New York and continued his stand-up comedy career there.

In addition to being a frequent performer at the Comedy Village, he also appeared at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival in Scotland in the year 2008. In 2017, Andrew uploaded the comedy special “4:4:1” on YouTube.

The following year, in 2018, he released the comedy album “5:5:1,” which was also titled after the same ratio. The album hit number one on the comedy albums chart of “Billboard,” as well as the top spot on the comedy albums charts of iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, and Google Play.

In 2021, the streaming EPs “Brilliant Idiot” and “Views from the Cis” by this artist were made available through 800 Pound Gorilla Records. In 2014, Schulz began serving as a co-host on the podcast “The Brilliant Idiots” alongside Charlamagne Tha God.

In addition, he currently serves in the same capacity on “Flagrant 2” alongside fellow comedians Mark Gagnon and Akaash Singh as well as video editor AlexxMedia.

Andrew made his debut as an actor in the web series “Rise of the Radio Show” in 2009. From 2011 to 2012, he starred in “Guy Code” on MTV2, which aired on MTV2.

In 2013, he was a guest on the “Guy Code” spin-off show “Guy Court,” and in 2014, he was the host of the show “Jobs That Don’t Suck.” Schulz portrayed the role of Paul Rosenberg on the IFC sitcom “Benders” in 2015.

He also appeared as a guest performer in both 2015 and 2017 on the Amazon Prime Video series “Sneaky Pete,” which was co-created by Bryan Cranston. On the Hulu series “There’s… Johnny!,” which debuted in 2017, he played Mitch, a writer for “The Tonight Show,” and he appeared in six of the show’s seven episodes.

The following year, in 2018, he made a cameo appearance on the HBO series “Crashing.” In the four-part special titled “Schulz Saves America,” which was made available on Netflix in the year 2020, Andrew Schulz tackled “the year’s most controversial themes.”

Andrew Schulz Personal Life

Andrew made the announcement of his engagement to the Pilates instructor Emma Turner in October of the year 2020. The couple tied the knot in December of 2021, and Schulz surprised his new bride by purchasing a Porsche for himself not long before the ceremony.

Andrew Schulz Net Worth

Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Oct 30, 1983 (38 years old) Gender: Male Profession: Actor

Andrew Schulz net worth is $4 million. Schulz is well-known for his work on the podcasts “The Brilliant Idiots” and “Flagrant 2,” as well as his appearance on the television series “Guy Code” from 2011 to 2012, which aired for two seasons.

As an actor, Andrew has appeared in the films “Victor” (2015), “Write When You Get Work” (2018), and “Feast of the Seven Fishes” (2019), as well as the television series “Benders” (2015), “Sneaky Pete” (2015; 2017), “There’s… Johnny!” (2017), and “Crashing.” He also starred in the Netflix special “Schulz Saves America” in 2020. (2018).

In 2018, he directed and produced the miniseries “Flagrant 2: Greatest NFL Story Never Told.” In 2019, he produced “Schulz Saves America” and penned the “Blowing the Light” television special.

Earnings From Patreon

As of the time this article was written, Andrew has amassed more than 1.83 million subscribers on YouTube, the platform on which he publishes the majority of his content.

In addition, he has around two million people following him on Twitter and Instagram combined. It is generally agreed that Schulz is one of the most social media knowledgeable comedians working in the world today, if not THE most social media smart comedian. It is said that he brings in one million dollars annually from Patreon.

