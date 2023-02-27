Andrew Tate To Appeal Third Arrest Extension In Romania

BUCHAREST (CE) — The divisive social media influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is being held in Romania on suspicion of being involved in organized crime and human trafficking, showed up Monday at an appeals court in the country’s capital Bucharest to contest a ruling that last week extended his detention by 30 days for a third time.
Tate, a 36-year-old British-American with 5.2 million Twitter followers who is well-known for his misogynistic opinions, appeared in the Bucharest Court of Appeal tied to his brother Tristan, who is being imprisoned in the same case. In the case, there are also two Romanian women under home arrest.
The Tates, who was first imprisoned in Bucharest in late December, will attempt to have a judge’s decision to extend their custody by 30 days for a third time on February 21 overturned at the prosecutors’ request. They will be held in detention for at least until the end of March if the judge rules against them on Monday.
The brothers have already failed two attempts to overturn earlier 30-day extensions that held them in custody while investigations were ongoing. The four have not yet been officially charged.
Tate Was Banned From Many Social Media Sites
The judge considered the prisoners’ “particularly dangerousness” and their potential to locate victims “with an increased susceptibility, in pursuit of better living possibilities,” according to a document outlining an earlier decision to keep them in jail.
Tate, who has been in Romania since 2017, was previously barred from using a number of social media sites for posting hateful and misogynistic statements. He has asserted time and time again that Romanian prosecutors lack proof and that their case is a “political” plot to silence him.
After the arrests in December, Romania’s anti-organized crime agency claimed in a statement that it had identified six victims in the case of human trafficking who had been sexually exploited and the targets of “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” by members of the suspected crime gang.
According to the agency, victims were seduced under the guise of love and afterward intimidated, put under surveillance, and subjected to other forms of control while being forced to commit pornographic activities for the criminal organization’s financial gain.
Authorities from Romania raided a Tate brothers-related compound outside of Bucharest in January, towing away a collection of high-end vehicles that included a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari, and a Porsche. They declared taking possession of items believed to be worth $3.9 million.
The assets would be used to pay for the costs of the investigation and to compensate victims, according to prosecutors, if they can demonstrate that the owners of the automobiles made money through illegal operations like human trafficking. Tate also attempted to have the asset seizure thrown out.
