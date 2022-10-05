Angelina Jolie Countersues Brad Pitt For Abuse

Aboard Tuesday, Angelina Jolie filed a cross lawsuit against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, including fresh details of what she said as violent conduct by him on a private jet in 2016.

While suing over a winery that the two Hollywood heavyweights once owned together, Ms. Jolie’s attorneys claimed in a Los Angeles court filing that Pitt’s demand that she sign a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children had led to the breakdown of negotiations to sell her share of the business to him.

In her lawsuit, she also details an incident that occurred in September 2016 on a flight from France to California involving Mr. Pitt, Ms. Jolie, and their six children. As stated in the filing, Pitt “choked one of the children and hit another in the face” before “grabbing Jolie by the head and shaking her” and “pouring beer on Jolie; at another time, he spilled beer and red wine on the children.” The event was looked into by federal officials, who have power over air travel, but they ultimately decided not to press charges. Divorce papers were filed by Ms. Jolie a few days following their aircraft ride.

Anne Kiley, Mr. Pitt’s attorney, said that although her client did take responsibility for certain prior actions, he would not accept responsibility for actions that were not his own.

The custody struggle between Ms. Jolie and Mr. Pitt, and more recently, a lawsuit filed by Mr. Pitt over the French vineyard the pair purchased over a decade ago, Château Miraval, have prolonged the couple’s divorce for years. This year, Mr. Pitt launched a lawsuit against his ex-wife for allegedly breaching his “contractual rights” by selling her share of the business to a Stoli Group subsidiary without first consulting with him.

In her counterclaim, Ms. Jolie claimed that negotiations collapsed because of his demand for a nondisclosure agreement and that she had no choice except to sell her investment elsewhere. According to her complaint, an F.B.I. agent “concluded that the government had probable cause to prosecute Pitt with a federal felony for his actions that day” after looking into accusations that Pitt physically abused Jolie and the couple’s children on the aircraft in 2016.

The agent sent the U.S. Attorney’s Office “copies of a probable cause statement connected to this event,” according to a redacted F.B.I. report on the case that was first published by several news sources in August and subsequently acquired by The New York Times.

A representative from the U.S. Attorney’s Office “discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent after examining the document,” the report said. “All parties decided that criminal charges would not be pursued in this matter for many reasons.”

She was “conflicted on whether or not to be supportive of charges,” according to the F.B.I. investigation.