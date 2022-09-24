Angelina Jolie Net Worth: With Whom She Is In A Relationship Now?

American actress, director, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie. She once demanded $20 million for a single role, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the world. The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Angelina Jolie Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Angelina Jolie possesses. Here you may find out more about Angelina Jolie’s financial struggles. Angelina Jolie’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates on Angelina Jolie’s money woes.

Angelina Jolie Early Life

On June 4, 1975, Angelina Jolie Voight entered the world. She was born to John Voight and actress Marcheline Bertrand. After her parents’ 1976 divorce, Jolie and her brother James Haven moved in with their mother, an aspiring actress who had put her career on hold to raise her children.

Angelina was influenced to pursue a career in acting by her father, who also had a prosperous acting career. She made her acting debut in her dad’s movie Lookin’ to Get Out when she was just five years old (1982).

Her mother and her live-in boyfriend uprooted the family to Palisades, New York when she was six years old. They left New York for Los Angeles and returned five years later. She made the decision to pursue acting at this point, so she enrolled at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute. Two years were spent in training at that facility.

Jolie attended Beverly Hills High School for a while, but she felt out of place among her wealthy peers due to her mother’s low salary. Being very slight in build and sporting both glasses and braces made her the target of cruel remarks from her fellow high school students.

Her mother had hoped she would find success as a model, but her efforts were met with reluctance. There was a change of schools, and she ended up at Moreno. After that, she started donning an all-black wardrobe. She played around with knives and shared a house with her boyfriend.

Angelina Jolie Career

First appearing in the 1993 direct-to-video science fiction thriller Cyborg 2, Jolie went on to star in the 1995 cult classic Hackers. The following year, in 1997, she landed her first major role in the biopic George Wallace, for which she won her first Golden Globe.

She went on to win another Golden Globe for her portrayal of supermodel Gia Carangi in the HBO series Gia. In recognition of her supporting performance in Girl, Interrupted, Jolie received her first Academy Award, her second Screen Actors Guild Award, and her third Golden Globe Award.

Jolie’s versatility has landed her roles as an action star, as seen in the Lara Croft franchise and Mr and Mrs Smith, and as a voice actress, as seen in features like Shark Tale and Kung-Fu Panda, the latter of which is Jolie’s most financially successful film to date, grossing $632 million worldwide.

In the 2011 film In the Land of Blood and Honey, which Jolie directed, she also served as writer, producer, and director. After a hiatus of over three and a half years, Jolie returned to the big screen in the live-action remake of Disney’s 1959 animated film Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent (2014).

Her film Unbroken, which she also wrote and directed, came out that year. By the Sea (2015), a marital drama in which Jolie co-starred with her then-husband Brad Pitt, was Jolie’s next directorial effort and the couple’s first film together since 2005’s Mr. & Mrs Smith.

While starring in and executive producing The Breadwinner, Jolie also wrote, produced, and directed the 2017 film First They Killed My Father. In 2019, Jolie returned to the role of Maleficent in the Disney fantasy sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which was met with negative reviews from critics but grossed $490 million worldwide.

Angelina Jolie Personal Life

Actress Angelina Jolie married actor Jonny Lee Miller in March of 1996 after meeting him on the set of 1995’s Hackers. Jolie ditched the bridal gown in favour of black rubber pants and a white t-shirt emblazoned with her new husband’s name in blood.

In 1999, after separating the previous year, they finally got a divorce. A couple of weeks before her wedding to actor Billy Bob Thornton on May 5, 2000, in Las Vegas, Jolie finalised her divorce.

They became friends while filming Pushing Tin together in 1999. The pair was well-known for their public displays of affection, which included wearing vials of each other’s blood. Maddox was adopted by Jolie and Thornton in March of 2002.

Three months later, they broke up dramatically. On May 27, 2003, they finalised their separation. Jolie was blamed by many for the split between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in October 2005. She claimed that she and Pitt became romantically involved on the set of Mr. & Mrs Smith in 2005.

In January 2006, she confirmed she was pregnant with his child, and the couple officially went public with their relationship. During their 12-year relationship, Jolie and Pitt welcomed two children.

Three of their six children were adopted. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie tied the knot on August 23, 2014. They separated in September 2016. Their divorce proceedings and custody battle was drawn out. Their divorce was final on April 12, 2019.

Jolie is a mother to six kids, three sons and three daughters. Three were adopted from other countries, and the other three are biological offspring from her relationship with Brad Pitt. In 2002, Billy Bob Thornton and Maddox adopted Maddox (born in 2001) from Cambodia.

In 2006, Pitt took in a foster child named Maddox. Jolie and Pitt adopted Pax, who was born in 2003 and from Vietnam in 2007 and 2008. While Jolie and Pitt adopted Zahara in 2006, she was born in Ethiopia in 2005. Jolie and Pitt have three children: Shiloh (born in 2006), Knox (born in 2008), and Vivienne (born in 2008).

Jolie has devoted a great deal of time and energy to helping those in need, partnering with UNHCR, participating in field missions around the world, and giving generously to a wide range of relief organisations. Moreover, Jolie and actor Brad Pitt established the Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

Angelina Jolie Net Worth

Net Worth: $120 Million Date of Birth: Jun 4, 1975 (47 years old) Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.69 m) Profession: Actor, Model, Voice Actor, Film director, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Writer, Author Nationality: United States of America

As of this writing, Angelina Jolie net worth is $120 million. Angelina earns between $20 and $30 million per year from her acting roles and endorsement deals. In the year from June 2019 to June 2020, for instance, Angelina earned $35 million.

You may find this interesting:

To find out more, check out this page. You are encouraged to revisit our site frequently, as we will update it as necessary. It would be great if you could forward this on to your friends and family. Check out californiaexaminer.net and tell us how well you understand our goals.