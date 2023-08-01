Angus Cloud’s Net Worth: How Did the Euphoria Actor Die?

Eléonore Hendricks, a casting director, saw Angus Cloud on the street in New York and thought he would be good for a role. At the time, Cloud had never had any formal training in acting.
Also, he thought the offer was a scam even before he met with Jennifer Venditti, who was in charge of casting for Euphoria. Cloud quickly became a fan favorite when he played Fezco, a high school failure and drug dealer.
Angus Cloud’s Net Worth
American actor Angus Cloud had a net worth of $2 million. Most people knew Angus Cloud as Fezco from the HBO teen drama series “Euphoria.” He was also in movies like “North Hollywood,” “The Things They Carried,” and “Your Lucky Day.” Cloud was also in the music videos for Noah Cyrus’s “All Three” and Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes.”
Angus Cloud died on July 31, 2023, at the age of 25. It is thought that he died of an overdose.
Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Dies at the Age of 25
But at this point, his family hasn’t said what caused his death. Born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey on July 10, 1998, he was the oldest of four children. He went to the School of Production Design at the Oakland School for The Arts with fellow Euphoria star Zendaya.
After his breakthrough role in Euphoria, Cloud was asked to star in a few other movies. He played Walker in the comedy-drama film North Hollywood, which came out in 2021, and Robert DeWitt in the college drama The Line, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. He was also in three other movies that will be aired after his death.
In addition to movies and TV shows, he was in a few music videos, including Noah Cyrus’s “All Three” and Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes.”
We send his family our deepest sympathy during this hard time.
