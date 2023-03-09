Ann Taylor Credit Card Login: How To Activate Ann Taylor Credit Card?

Comenity Bank’s online portal makes it easy for people with an Ann Taylor Credit Card to keep track of their money. If you haven’t signed up for a Comenity Bank account yet, we’ve put together a guide that will show you how to do it.
Once you’ve set up your account, you’ll be able to manage your card whenever it works best for your busy life. When you sign in to the online portal, you can pay your bills, transfer money, change your contact information, and request more cards.
Scroll down to learn more about how to get started with online banking, and if you haven’t activated your card yet, you’ll also find information about how to do that.
Check Comenity Bank’s privacy policy to make sure you’re okay with how they plan to handle your personal information. Let’s talk about Ann Taylor Credit Card Login.
Start by going to this page. On the left side of your screen, you should see a login menu. Fill in your User Name and Password where it asks for them. When you click “Sign In,” you’ll be taken to your online account. If you can’t remember your username or password, you can click “Forgot your username or password?” Scroll down to the next paragraph for more information.
Before you can get your login information back, you have to prove who you are. To do this, enter your Credit Card Account Number or User Name, Zip Code/Postal Code, Identification Type, and the Last 4 Numbers of your Credit Card (your identification type). Click “Find My Account” to go to the next page, where you will be given instructions that you must follow before you can get your login information back.
If you need help to log in your credit card account, try one of the following:
Ann Taylor Credit Card Activation/Registration
Registering is safe at 1 (866) 730-7902
If you just got your Ann Taylor Credit Card in the mail and want to use it, you’ll need to call customer service at the number listed above. If you do what a customer service rep tells you to do, your credit card will be ready to use in no time.
After you’ve activated your card, you can start setting up your online account by clicking the Secure Registration link that’s right above the number you used to activate your card.
The link will take you to the enrollment page, where you must enter your Credit Card Account Number, Zip Code/Postal Code, Identification Type, and the Last 4 Numbers of your Credit Card (your identification type). After giving your card information, click Find My Account.
The next step is to set up your account by making your login information. Fill in your preferred User Name, Password (type it twice to confirm), Email Address, and Mobile Phone Number in the blank spaces. After giving the necessary information, click “Create Account.”
Choose “Enroll in paperless” or “No, thanks” to choose how you want to get your monthly bank statements.
With Comenity Bank’s Digital Card service, you can pay for your purchases with your cell phone. Choose “Activate My Card” or “No, Thanks” to let them know if you want to use this service or not. Click Continue when you’re ready to move on. Follow the rest of the instructions to successfully sign up for online banking.
Your account is now ready to go and should be set up. We hope you found our tutorials helpful, and we’re glad you chose us to help you with your credit cards.
