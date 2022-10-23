Anna Wintour Net Worth 2022: Is Anna Wintour Going To Stop Working With Kanye West?

Anna Wintour is an American fashion news icon and the editor of a magazine. As Editor of Vogue, she makes $4 million a year. She is seen as one of the most important people in the fashion world. “The Devil Wears Prada,” a popular book and movie, was based on her, even though it didn’t make her look good.

Early Life

She was born in Hampstead, London, on November 3, 1949. Her first job was in the fashion industry. Her parents pushed her to switch to journalism, which she did. Charles Wintour, her father, was the editor of the London Evening Standard for almost 20 years. Before getting a divorce in 1979, her parents were together for almost 40 years.

She is one of four children. When they were kids, her older brother Gerald was killed in a car accident. Wintour went to North London Collegiate School, and when she was in her teens, she started dating older, well-connected men. When Wintour was 15, her father helped her get her first job at Bib boutique.

Early Career

She quit North London Collegiate and started a training program at Harrods while taking fashion classes at a nearby school. Wintour was hired as an editorial assistant for the new fashion magazine Harper’s & Queen in 1970.

Wintour told her coworkers early on in her career that she wanted to be the editor of Vogue (a desire that would grow to be fulfilled nearly 20 years later.) Anna quit the magazine and moved to New York with her boyfriend Jon Bradshaw after she had many fights with her rival Min Hogg.

Anna started working at Harper’s Bazaar in 1975 as a junior fashion editor. This was her first job in the country she had just moved to. But after only nine months, she was fired because she tried to do daring, risque, and new shoots. After a few months, she got her first job as a fashion editor at Viva.

But in 1978, the magazine closed because it wasn’t making enough money. Wintour took some time off from work and ended his relationship with Bradshaw. He then started dating French record producer Michel Estaban.

She split her time between Paris and New York for two years. In 1980, Wintour went back to work and became New York’s fashion editor. Wintour finally got her chance to work for Vogue when Alex Liberman, editorial director for Conde Nast (the publisher of Vogue) clued Anna in about a position there in 1983.

Wintour got the job, and when she became the magazine’s first creative director, she doubled her salary right away. In 1985, Wintour obtained her first editorship when she took over the UK edition of Vogue after Beatrix Miller retired.

She replaced much of the staff and exerted more control over the magazine than previous editors had, which earned her the nickname Nuclear Wintour. In 1987, Conde Nast requested Wintour take over House & Garden, whose readership was flailing and lagging behind Architectural Digest.

She did make big changes. In her first week, she canceled photo spreads and articles worth $2 million and put so much fashion on the pages that the magazine got the name “House & Garment.” Anna Wintour became the editor of U.S. Vogue ten months after that.

Vogue

Wintour again made big changes to Vogue from the first issue she was in charge of on. On the cover, you could see many of these changes. Instead of the tight headshots that the magazine used to like, Wintour liked taking pictures of less-known models outside in a more natural way.

Also, Wintour’s first Vogue cover was the first to show a model wearing jeans. The model also wore a bejeweled T-shirt worth about $10,000, which was an added bonus. Also, read about Islam Makhachev Net Worth

By the early 2000s, Wintour had a firm handle on Vogue’s artistic direction and was a well-known name. At 832 pages, the September 2004 issue of a monthly magazine was the biggest one ever put out at the time.

Wintour was in charge of the launch of Teen Vogue, Vogue Living, and Men’s Vogue, which are all spinoffs of Vogue. Teen Vogue has since become a very popular thing that brings in more money from ads than either Elle Girl or Cosmo Girl.

In 2006, the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” came out. One of the characters was based on Wintour. The movie turned her into a cultural icon instead of just a famous person. In 2008, rumors started to spread that Wintour had lost her touch and was going to retire, but she denied this in a profile for “60 Minutes.”

In 2013, Conde Nast said that Wintour would become artistic director, but she would still work at Vogue. Forbes magazine named Wintour the 39th most powerful woman in the world in 2014. In the same year, the Costume Institute building at the Metropolitan Museum of Art was named after Wintour, and First Lady Michelle Obama opened it.

At a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in May 2017, Wintour was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her work in fashion journalism. Under Wintour, Vogue has kept being one of the most important fashion magazines. Also, read about Khabib Nurmagomedov Net Worth

Personal Life

From 1984 to 1999, Anna was married to David Shaffer. They have two kids: Charles, born in 1985, and Katherine, born in 1987. (b. 1987).

Katherine, who is also known as “Bee,” wrote columns for The Daily Telegraph in 2006, but she has said she doesn’t want to go into fashion like her mother. In 2004, Wintour got married to Shelby Bryan, who was a business investor.

Is Anna Wintour Going To Stop Working With Kanye West?

Anna Wintour and Vogue are reportedly breaking up with Kanye West. This comes as the rapper continues to deal with the fallout from his anti-Semitic comments and other racist actions.

After a series of racist stunts, bullying incidents, and antisemitic comments, Vogue magazine is the latest big name in the fashion industry to drop Kanye West.

Friday, a representative for the magazine told Page 6 that neither Vogue nor editor-in-chief Anna Wintour would be working with the artist in the near future. Publisher Condé Nast and a representative for West, who is now legally called Ye, did not respond right away to a request for comment.

More than a decade after his first appearance on the Met Gala’s famous red carpet in 2009, Ye has lost his connections to major fashion and corporate brands because of his racist behavior. On Friday, the high-end fashion house Balenciaga also said it would be breaking up.

Anna Wintour Net Worth

Anna Wintour Net Worth is estimated to be around $50 Million in 2022. Wintour works with a lot of charities. She is a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where she plans fundraisers that have brought in more than $50 million.

Wintour started the CFDA Vogue Fund to help and guide young fashion designers who were not yet well-known. Since 1990, Wintour has raised more than $10 million for AIDS groups. Greenwich Village is where she lives.

