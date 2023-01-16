Who Is Anne Hathaway Husband Adam Shulman? What Does Adam Shulman Do For A Living?

Anne Hathaway’s first impression of her future husband, Adam Shulman, was a positive one. The actress later gushed to Harper’s Bazaar UK, “I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life.” When I met him, it was the worst possible time.
Hathaway met Shulman through common acquaintances while she was still hurting from a recent breakup. The star of “The Devil Wears Prada” had her doubts at first, but she ended up falling in love with him anyhow because “I took my trust out for a stupid joyride with him.”
After four years of dating, the couple tied the knot in September 2012 in a picturesque Big Sur wedding on the California coast.
After their engagement, Hathaway told USA Today that she and her future husband live a low-key, relaxed lifestyle. She went on to explain that they frequently host dinner parties and other social gatherings at their home. Incredibly happy about [Adam].
He has everything you could want in a lifelong companion. His company brings me much happiness.
Who exactly is Anne Hathaway’s mysterious suitor? All the details of Adam Shulman’s endearing romance with the actress are provided below.
Adam Shulman Is An Actor
Adam Shulman, like Anne, grew up in New York and made the same decision to become an actor. Adam continued his education in the performing arts at Brown University after graduating from high school. He attended the summer program at NYU’s Tisch School throughout his undergraduate years.
After earning his degree from Brown in 2003, Adam went on to appear in five episodes of the NBC series American Dreams and the TV movie The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning. However, it appears that he abandoned his acting profession to pursue other interests.
Adam Shulman Is Also A Producer
Shortly after their wedding, Adam and Anne worked together to make Song One, an independent drama film in which Anne also had a starring role, which was released in 2014. “At first, I was interested to see how things developed.
You shouldn’t work with your partner, they say. But I enjoyed my time working with him, Anne told People years later. He’s an excellent producer and does a great job. And I think I picked up some useful lessons from him along the way.
A year later, rumors began to circulate that Adam and Anne were working on a second project together, an alien invasion comedy titled The Shower about a baby shower interrupted by a big meteor shower (??? ), which unfortunately never materialized.
He Created The Band That Anne Is Now Wearing As An Engagement Gift
Adam is not only an actor and producer but also a jeweler. Adam met and became friends with Heidi Nahser Fink, the costume and jewelry designer who discovered his ability while working with Anne on the 2010 film Alice in Wonderland.
And I told Adam, “You should be a jewelry designer!” Heidi informed the public later. His comprehension came all of a sudden. I couldn’t believe how concrete an image he painted with words when I already had the parts. As a result of their friendship, Heidi and Adam established James Banks Design in 2011.
Adam’s first creation was a pendant lamp for Anne, inspired by a light bulb. In an interview with 1stdibs, he recalled how the company’s signature item, the Lightkeeper, came to be: “When Annie was on a long shoot in London and I was doing theatre work in New York, she told me, ‘I don’t feel like I have the lights in my life.'”
As he continued, he said, “Once others saw Annie wearing it, they wanted to know where to acquire a Lightkeeper pendant, and with her consent, James Banks was born in 2011. My grandmother’s father, who had a talent for jewelry creation, inspired the firm name.
Additionally, Adam worked with Kwiat, a diamond jewelry business, to create Anne’s 6-carat emerald-cut engagement ring. Greg Kwiat, the shop’s owner, told People that Anne’s tastes were at the forefront of the business’s design decisions. We think he got it exactly right:
Adam Shulman Found Anne When She Was At Her Lowest
A major investment earmarked for Roman Catholic churches was misappropriated by Anne’s then-boyfriend, Italian real estate developer Raffaello Follieri, who was imprisoned for fraud in the summer of 2008.
A short while later, Anne met Adam through a mutual friend at the Palm Springs Film Festival. I knew the moment I met him that he was the love of my life,” she gushed to Harper’s Bazaar UK. I also realized I couldn’t have met him at a worse moment.
Nonetheless, she took a chance on him, and after dating for only approximately three years by November 2011, Adam proposed (with that magnificent ring, ofc). Soon later, in September 2012, they got married in Big Sur.
Anne subsequently told Elle about Adam, “He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably.” These days, I feel that it’s generally recognized that women don’t require the help of men. But my husband is something I can’t live without. I’ve been altered by his one-of-a-kind affection.
