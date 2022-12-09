Anne Heche Cause Of Death: Autopsy Reveals New Information

New information from Anne Heche’s autopsy has revealed the cause of death. She was seriously hurt in the August vehicle accident that claimed the life of the Donnie Brasco actress, and three days later she passed away.
A report from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner that E! News showed traces of cocaine, cannabinoids (a chemical found in cannabis plants), and benzodiazepines (a depressive) in Heche’s system when she was admitted to the hospital.
The spokeswoman for the coroner continued, saying that there was “no evidence of impairment by illicit substances” at the time of Heche’s auto accident.
Heche’s urine contained cannabis, but her blood sample did not, which the coroner deemed “consistent with prior use but not at the time of injury.”
After being hospitalized and undergoing a urine test, fentanyl was also discovered in Heche’s system; nonetheless, the coroner remarked that the level was “consistent with therapeutic use.”
Interesting so she was not impaired by alcohol or any significant level of drugs found in her system during crash. So she was just speeding then? https://t.co/N6P8SixgK7
— Sheri 🇺🇦 (@redsheri1) December 7, 2022
According to reports, Heche suffered a sternal fracture from severe trauma and died as a result of inhaling and heat injuries from the collision. According to the latest analysis, inhalation injuries led to “changes in the respiratory system that reduces the intake of oxygen needed to sustain life.”
The coroner noted that anoxic brain injury, despite its name, results from a lack of oxygen rather than physical harm to the body.
“The sternal fracture she sustained is predicted to be painful while breathing when she was in her vehicle, further compromising oxygenation and consequently also greatly led to death.”
Her family and friends released a statement in which they described her as “a bright light, a kind and most joyous person, a loving mother, and a faithful friend.”
“Anne will be sorely missed, but her gorgeous sons, legendary body of work and ardent advocacy ensure that she will never be forgotten. Her courage in always speaking the truth and sharing her message of acceptance and love will have an everlasting effect.
At the time of Anne Heche’s passing, a spokesman wrote: “Anne had a great heart and impacted everyone she encountered with her giving personality.
More than her exceptional talent, she considered it her life’s purpose to inspire kindness and joy, especially by promoting acceptance of who you love. She will be missed much for her light and remembered for her brave honesty.
Two of Anne Heche’s kids are still alive.
