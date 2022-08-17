Anne Wojcicki Net Worth: How Rich Is The CEO Of YouTube?

Businesswoman and entrepreneur from the United States, Anne Wojcicki. Wojcicki co-founded and serves as CEO of 23andMe, personal genomics, and biotechnology company. In 2006, Anne, along with Linda Avey and Paul Cusenza, launched 23andMe; in 2008, “Time” magazine dubbed their individual genome test the “Invention of the Year.”

Fast Company magazine called Wojcicki “The Most Daring CEO” in 2013, and she helped establish the Breakthrough Prize to honor “research towards healing diseases and extending human life.” Anne was placed #25 on “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” in 2021 and #90 on “World’s Most Powerful Women” in 2017 by “Forbes” magazine.

Following its June 2021 merger with Richard Branson’s VG Acquisition Corp, the company changed its name to 23andMe Holding Co. The valuation of 23andMe increased by $1.25 billion as a result of the deal, which “raised over $600 million.”

Google Connection

Her sibling Susan owned a home in Menlo Park, California, in the ’90s. Susan rented out her garage to two Stanford Ph.D. students in September 1998 so they could use it as office space for their new search engine. Larry Page and Sergey Brin were the pupils in question. Specifically, they worked for Google.com.

Anne never had a job at Google, but YouTube’s current CEO, Susan, was Google’s employee #16. Anne started dating Sergey Brin, whom she had met through Susan. They tied the knot in 2007, had two children, and then called it quits in 2015. They officially ended their relationship in 2013.

Early Life

Anne Wojcicki’s birthdate is July 28, 1973, and she was born Anne E. Wojcicki in Palo Alto, California. Her mother, Esther, is Jewish and worked as a journalist and educator, while her father, Stanley, is Polish American and retired as a professor and department chair in physics at Stanford University. Anne grew up on the Stanford campus with her two elder sisters, Susan and Janet. Janet is an epidemiologist and anthropologist, and Susan is the CEO of YouTube.

Wojcicki was the editor of the school newspaper at Gunn High and a figure skater and ice hockey player in her youth. She contributed to the school newspaper and was awarded a scholarship for her sports writing. Anne earned her Bachelor of Science in biology from Yale in 1996, and while there she also played on the school’s ice hockey team for women. In addition to her work at UC San Diego and the NIH, she did molecular biology studies elsewhere.

Career

Wojcicki started his career in the healthcare industry as a consultant for the investment firms Passport Capital and Investor AB after finishing college. She worked as a health care investment analyst for four years, mostly focusing on biotechnology firms. After becoming disillusioned with the health care industry on Wall Street, Anne chose to pursue a career in biological research instead. She joined 23andMe in 2006, when it was just getting started, and is now its CEO.

The company’s mission is to help consumers “get deeper insights into their heritage, genealogy, and inherited traits” through DNA testing. Google invested $3.9 million in 23andMe in 2007, and in 2015, the FDA started greenlighting the company’s health-related tests.

In 2018, GlaxoSmithKline invested $300 million in 23andMe and got the exclusive right to use the test results of 23andMe’s customers to make new drugs. Wojcicki wrote on the 23andMe blog to tell people about the news, “We all care about some disease or health problem. 23andMe has made a research platform so that customers can actively take part in the research. This way, they don’t have to wait for answers to come up, but can instead work together to make discoveries.

We think that by working with GSK, we can speed up the process of making breakthroughs. Our best chance of success comes from our genetic research, which is made possible by the millions of customers who have agreed to help, and GSK’s expertise in drug discovery and development.” Anne is part of a group called the Xconomists, which is made up of “the world’s best technologists, scientists, and business innovators.” In 2021, she joined the board of the London-based online car store Cazoo.

Personal Life

Sergey Brin, one of the people who started Google, was introduced to Anne by her sister, Susan Wojcicki, who was Google’s first marketing manager and now runs YouTube. The couple got married in May 2007. They had a son, Benji, in 2008, and a daughter, Chloe, in 2011. In 2015, they got a divorce.

Anne and Sergey broke up, but they kept running The Brin Wojcicki Foundation together. In 2009, they gave $1 million to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, and in 2011, they gave $500,000 to Wikipedia. That same year, the foundation announced a $50 million challenge to help the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and promised to match donations until the end of 2012.

Wojcicki dated former major league baseball player Alex Rodriguez for almost a year after her divorce from Brin. They broke up in 2016.

Awards & Achievements

Wojcicki gained notoriety as a result of her work in biotechnology and the success of the company she co-founded, 23andMe. Her saliva-based personal genome test kit won the 2008 “Invention of the Year” award from Times Magazine.

In 2016, Google’s Anne Wojcicki was nominated for the ‘Founder of the Year category of the 9th Annual Crunches Award.

The American business publication Fast Company dubbed her “The Most Daring CEO” in their October 2013 issue.

Anne Wojcicki Net Worth

Anne Wojcicki net worth is $800 million. She is the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe, a personal genomics startup, and an American biologist. She relies heavily on her business endeavors as a source of income. Anne Wojcicki has done groundbreaking work in popularising genomic mapping for use in genealogy research and personalized medicine.

