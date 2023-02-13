Another Object Shot Down Over Lake Huron In Michigan

After downing a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina on February 4, the U.S. military shot down a fourth unidentified flying object over Michigan on Sunday, the third in the past three days.
After the Federal Aviation Administration and NORAD temporarily closed the airspace over Lake Michigan, the shoot-down on Sunday happened hours later. A U.S. official who was not allowed to speak publicly said that fighter jets were dispatched to check a radar discovery there but that they were unable to locate any objects.
President Joe Biden ordered an F-16 to shoot the object down at 2:42 p.m. ET on Sunday, according to Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. The identical AIM 9X sidewinder missile that was employed in the other incidents was launched by the pilot.
According to Ryder, the item had been traveling above Lake Huron at an altitude and path that aroused questions about whether it posed a threat to commercial aviation. Its destruction over the lake reduced the likelihood of any casualties or property damage. There are no signs that anyone was injured.
Ryder added, hinting that it might be another spy balloon, “We did not judge it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its possible surveillance capabilities.”
According to Melissa Dalton, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs, the Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down on February 4, which may have led to a greater examination of airspace and an increase in observations of unusual objects. She claimed that the latest three objects shot down may have also been researching planes operated by civilians, but the planes need to be retrieved and examined to ascertain their exact origin and purpose.
According to Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, the head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command, the objects were “very, very small objects that produce a very, very low radar cross-section,” which made them challenging to track. None of the items, in his opinion, posed a risk to those lying on the ground.
According to Dalton, the objects were flying at a height that would have hampered commercial aircraft. The choice to shoot them down was influenced by that as well.
According to VanHerck, the military has adjusted its radar to account for the smaller objects, and the enhanced awareness may also explain the rise in sightings. According to VanHerck, the latest four events appear to mark the first time in history that American airplanes have shot down an aircraft over or close to the country.
According to VanHerck, the item that was shot down on Sunday was originally discovered by radar late Saturday afternoon about 70 miles north of the U.S. border in Canada. F-15 fighter aircraft from Portland were dispatched, but they were unable to find it. It was followed across the state and into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan after reappearing on the radar on Sunday near Wisconsin.
It was decided to shoot it down, and Madison-based F-16 fighter jets did just that, according to VanHerck. A 15 nautical mile distance from shore, it touched down in Lake Huron. The employment of AIM 9X sidewinder missiles was decided upon as the safest course of action, he claimed.
The debris from the items that came down in Canada on Saturday and Alaska on Friday is being sought after by U.S. and Canadian military.
The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies’ dean, former Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula, explained that fighter pilots study the target and consult with headquarters before firing.
Only while a hostile act is still being committed is there a “shoot-on-sight” mentality, according to Deptula. The intercepting aircraft will communicate observed data, which will then be processed, assessed, and a decision will be made depending on the circumstances.