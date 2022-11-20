Anthony Anderson Net Worth: How Did the Host of the Show “Black-ish” Become Rich?

Anthony Anderson Net Worth: An American actor and game show host, Anthony Anderson was born in the United States on August 15, 1970. He is well-known for his lead roles in a variety of genres, including dramas like K-Marlin Ville’s Boulet and the NBC crime drama Law & Order’s NYPD Detective Kevin Bernard, as well as comedies like Guys with Kids and Black-Andre ish’s “Dre” Johnson.
The films Me, Myself & Irene (2000), Kangaroo Jack (2003), Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004), The Departed (2006), Transformers (2007), and Scream 4 (2008) all featured him in significant roles (2011).
All About the Andersons, The Bernie Mac Show, and The Shield are just a few of the shows on which Anderson has appeared. He is also a regular judge on Food Network’s Iron Chef America. He’s been hosting the ABC version of “To Tell the Truth” since June 2016. Moreover, he has appeared on the panels of several game shows as a guest expert.
Contents
Early Life Of Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson’s mom and stepdad raised him in Compton, California. Anderson, a member of the 1988 graduating class from Hollywood High School Performing Arts Magnet, anticipates completing his studies at Howard University in the year 2022.
He says he bombed at stand-up the first few times he tried it, but kept at it and eventually landed roles in slapstick comedies like “Daddy Day Care” and “Kangaroo Jack.”
His breakthrough came in 2004 when he starred alongside Terrence Howard in “Hustle and Flow,” a film that went on to win an Academy Award for Best Picture. Since then, he has voiced Stanley in “Doc McStuffins” and worked as an AT&T spokesman, among many other things.
Career Of Anthony
Anderson had already gained widespread acclaim before his role on Black-ish, thanks to his own series, All About the Andersons, and an appearance in the fifth and final episode of The Bernie Mac Show. As Teddy Broadis, he starred in the TV series Hang Time.
Source: Television Academy
Among the many shows he has guest-starred on are NYPD Blue, Malcolm & Eddie, In the House, and Ally McBeal. Before joining the cast of the long-running NBC crime drama Law & Order in 2008, Anderson appeared in two more crime dramas on Fox and FX, respectively: K-Ville and The Shield.
In 2014, Anthony was cast as the lead in the ABC comedy Black-ish, which has since become a rating phenomenon. As you’ll see, his salary for the show skyrocketed when he was promoted to the position of Executive Producer. Anderson has appeared in two Black-ish spin-off series, Grown-ish (2018) and Mixed-ish (2019), both in the role of family patriarch Andre “Dre” Johnson, Sr.
Personal Life Of Anderson
He wed Alvina in September 1999, and they have two children together. They have two kids, Kyra and Nathan, and he plays Tahj on the Netflix comedy Richie Rich and has made guest appearances on Black-ish. After being apart since April 2014, his wife filed for divorce in September 2015.
They reconciled in January 2017, and she eventually decided to drop the petition. On March 25, 2022, she initiated divorce proceedings for a second time.
Anderson is a diabetes advocate and has Type 2 diabetes.
Anderson won $250,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2011 while playing for the Alzheimer’s Association.
On July 30, 2020, Anderson was inducted as an honorary member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.
Anthony Anderson Assets
Anthony Anderson currently makes Los Angeles his permanent home. He paid around $1.1 million in 2005 for this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom mansion.
Cars Owned By Anderson
Anderson wrote an article for The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 about one of his extravagant purchases: a Mercedes Maybach that cost him nearly $200,000. He says in the article that he didn’t think twice about spending that much on a car: “The approximately $198,000 asking price of my Maybach did not phase me in the least. It was my own personal reward. Certainly, I’ve progressed considerably. I believe my younger self would be pleased with my accomplishments and applaud my efforts.”
Anthony Anderson Net Worth
Anthony Anderson net worth as of writing this article is $30 million. Famous actor Anthony Anderson. American actor and writer who has a net worth of $30 million thanks to his work on the hit comedy series Black-ish, where he earns about $2 million annually between acting, producing, and a share of the show’s residuals.
