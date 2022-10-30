Anthony Bourdain Death: The Documentary On His Life Revealed The Reason Of His Death

It’s understandable why Anthony Bourdain was dubbed the “first rock star” of the culinary world after exposing the shady side of the restaurant business and dining with President Obama in Vietnam.

In contrast to other famous chefs, his appeal went far beyond the delectable meals he prepared and consumed. Because of this, Anthony Bourdain’s passing was all the more devastating.

Who Was Anthony Bourdain?

Anthony Michael Bourdain was an American celebrity chef, author, and travel documentarian who appeared in shows examining global culture, gastronomy, and the human condition.

After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America in 1978, Bourdain worked in numerous commercial kitchens throughout his career, including several years as the executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles in Manhattan.

His best-selling book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly is where he initially gained fame (2000).

A Cook’s Tour, Bourdain’s first culinary and travel television program, aired on the Food Network in 2002 and 2003 for 35 episodes. He started presenting the culinary and cultural adventure shows Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (2005–2012) and The Layover for the Travel Channel in 2005. (2011–2013).

After starting a three-season stint as a judge on The Taste in 2013, he moved his travel show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, to CNN. Also, read about Kailia Posey Death

Bourdain wrote both fiction and historical nonfiction in addition to his culinary writings, television appearances, and numerous books on food, cooking, and travel experiences. Bourdain committed suicide on June 8, 2018, while filming for Parts Unknown in France.

Anthony Bourdain Death

Anthony Bourdain was discovered dead on June 8, 2018, at the Le Chambard Hotel in Kaysersberg-Vignoble, France, of what appeared to be a suicide. Éric Ripert, a colleague chef who had been filming an episode of Anthony Bourdain’s travel show Parts Unknown with him, found his dead.

When Bourdain skipped breakfast the next morning and dinner the previous evening, Ripert became worried.

Sadly, it was too late when Ripert discovered Bourdain in his hotel room; the country’s most adored travel writer had already passed away. Anthony Bourdain used a belt from his hotel bathrobe to hang himself, which was ultimately determined to be the cause of his death. Age-wise, he was 61.

Despite his enormous success, Bourdain was not without controversy. He had a heroin addiction and other issues throughout his formative years working in restaurants, which he later claimed should have killed him while he was in his 20s. While Bourdain eventually overcame his heroin addiction, he battled mental health issues all of his life.

Although it’s hard to know what Bourdain was thinking in his final moments, there’s little question that his personal problems contributed to his passing.

While many people were astonished by how quickly he passed away, some people weren’t that surprised. However, most people who knew him now just mourn their friend. Also, read about Chips And Joanna Gaines Divorce

On an episode of Parts Unknown just a few years before he committed suicide, Bourdain was shown in the public visiting a therapist in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This episode, like others, concentrated on interesting people and unusual foods, but it also revealed a more sinister aspect of Bourdain’s connection with food.

He admitted to the counselor that even something as minor as a subpar cheeseburger at the airport may cause him to experience “a spiral of sadness that can linger for days.” He said he wanted to be “happier” as well.

When he first met Italian actress Asia Argento in 2017 while working on a Parts Unknown episode in Rome, it seemed as though he was happier than ever. Despite the fact that Bourdain’s first and second marriages had ended in divorce and separation, respectively, he was obviously thrilled to start a new relationship with Argento.

He still battled with his mental health, though. He frequently brought up death, speculating aloud about how he would pass away and how he would commit suicide if he were to decide to take his own life. He declared that he would “die in the saddle” in one of his final interviews, a statement that later turned out to be terrifying.

Despite having a successful profession as a trip documentary filmmaker, he was plagued with a terrible feeling that he was unable to get rid of. The combination of this and his demanding schedule probably left him feeling worn out even when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Read More: