Anthony Michael Hall Net Worth: Exploring The Fortune of The American Actor

An American actor, producer, and director by the name of Anthony Michael Hall. After appearing in several teen-targeted movies in the 1980s, including “Sixteen Candles” (1984), “The Breakfast Club” (1985), and “Weird Science” (1985), Hall initially rose to fame.
Anthony Michael Hall Net Worth
Anthony Michael Hall Net Worth is $4 Million currently. On April 14, 1968, in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, Michael Anthony Thomas Charles Hall became Anthony Michael Hall. His father, Larry, had an auto body shop, while his mother, Mercedes, sang blues-jazz. When Anthony was three years old, he went to the West Coast with his mother after his parents separated when he was just six months old.
They moved to New York City less than two years later after returning to the East Coast. Hall attended the Professional Children’s School and St. Hilda’s & St. Hugh’s School in New York and has a half-sister named Mary Chestaro from Mercedes’ second marriage.
When he was 8 years old, he began performing, and during the 1980s, his mother worked as his manager until handing over the reins to her second husband, show business manager Thomas Chestaro. Because another actor by the name of Michael Hall was already a member of the Screen Actors Guild when Hall began his acting career, he goes by Anthony instead than Michael.
Anthony Michael Hall’s Huge Success in 1980s
He starred as Rusty Griswold in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” in 1983, which brought in $61.4 million against a budget of $15 million. In 1984, he appeared in John Hughes’ “Sixteen Candles.” In 1985, Anthony and Hughes collaborated on the films “The Breakfast Club” and “Weird Science.”
Along with Hall’s “Sixteen Candles” co-star Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, and Emilio Estevez, the cast of “The Breakfast Club” was also known as the “Brat Pack,” which also included Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, and Andrew McCarthy.
Anthony joined the “Saturday Night Live” cast in 1985, but like Robert Downey, Jr., Joan Cusack, Terry Sweeney, and Randy Quaid, he was let go at the end of the season. After “SNL,” he appeared in the films “Out of Bounds” from 1986 and “Johnny Be Good” from 1988.
Awards and Nominations of Anthony Michael Hall
For “Sixteen Candles,” Hall received a Young Artist Award in 1985 for Best Young Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical, Comedy, Adventure, or Drama. At the 2005 MTV Movie Awards, the cast of “The Breakfast Club” received a Silver Bucket of Excellence Award.
Anthony received a nomination for Best Actor in a Television Series for “The Dead Zone” from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films in 2003, and he received a nomination for Best Lead Performance for “The Lears” from the 2017 Orlando Film Festival. The “Foxcatcher” ensemble was nominated for Best Ensemble by the Central Ohio Film Critics Association in 2015.
