Antonio Brown Net Worth 2022, Salary, and Endorsements

Early Life

In July of 1988, Antonio Brown was born in Miami, Florida. He is a wide receiver and punts returner who played at Miami Norland High School. Brown played his collegiate football at Central Michigan where he was a two-time First-team All-American and a two-time MAC Special Teams Player of the Year.

NFL Career

Brown was picked #195 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft and has played his entire career for the Steelers. In addition to his 2010 AFC Championship win, he was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and was twice named to the First Team of the NFL All-Star Game. Brown was named the AFC Offensive Co-Player of the Year and was the NFL Receiving Yards Leader in 2014.

In 2014 and 2015, he led the NFL in receptions, and in 2014, he led the AFC in touchdown receptions. Brown is the first NFL player to have 1,000 yards returning and receiving in a season as well as the first NFL player to have at least five catches and 50 receiving yards in 35 consecutive games. He’s also the first NFL player to have at least 125 receptions in back-to-back seasons. He is also one of two players with Calvin Johnson to have at least 5,000 receiving yards in a three-year stretch.

Antonio played with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 until 2018.

In 2019, he played for a limited period of time for the Oakland Raiders. His time with the Raiders ended before the season started and after he had incurred $215,000 worth of fines relating to altercations with the team’s general manager.

When he was cut by the Raiders on September 9th, he signed a one-year contract with New England Patriots. He practiced with the Patriots and hoped to play in Week 2 of the NFL. On September 20, Antonio was removed by the Patriots in the aftermath of sexual assault charges.

Antonio hinted at a possible retirement from the NFL in the offseason of 2020. After violating the NFL’s personal conduct rules, he was given an eight-game suspension for the start of the 2020 regular season and will be out until further notice.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Antonio in October 2020 to a one-year contract. After Tom Brady left the Patriots to join the Buccaneers, it appears that Antonio was helpful in getting the call. Tampa’s head coach Bruce Arians had worked with Antonio at Pittsburgh as a player and assistant coach. The Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl on February 7, 2021.

In week 17 of the 2021 season, Antonio removed his jersey, shoulder pads, and shirt and proceeded to rush off the field in the middle of the third quarter. After that, he was let go by the group.

Career Earnings

Antonio Brown’s total NFL career earnings are $77 million. His initial contract with the Steelers paid $1.288 over three years. He made $393,000 in his first year followed by $450,000 in his sophomore year. In 2012, heading into his third NFL year Antonio signed a 5-yeara $42 million deal with the Steelers that raised his pay for the year to $9 million. His career earnings easily should have reached $100 million sans his multiple controversies.

Personal Life

Antonio Brown was married to Chelsie Kyriss. He was a featured artist on Drake’s album and the face of Madden NFL 19 as well. In addition, he has appeared in a number of dance and singing reality television shows. He has also immersed himself in a lot of controversies.

Wealth Dependency

The game he plays is the principal source of his riches. In addition, he has appeared in a number of music videos and made his television debut on a number of reality shows. Along with his brand sponsorships and real estate holdings in Florida and Pennsylvania, his wealth is bolstered further by his other business ventures.

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth

The net worth of American footballer Antonio Brown is $20 million. As of this writing, Antonio has had $77 million worth of NFL contracts, albeit that total includes some money that he did not wind up collecting owing to a handful of scandals and personal conduct fines.

