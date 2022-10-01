AOC Net Worth: What Did She Say About Abortion? Is Really Abortion Is An Economic Issue?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an American politician and educator. The following statement concerns the anticipated AOC Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about AOC Net Worth. More information about AOC’s money woes may be found here. AOC to her recent commercial success, AOC Net Worth is the subject of much speculation. AOC’s financial situation is discussed further here.

AOC Early Life

The 13th of October, 1989 saw the arrival of a new member of the New York political scene: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She was born to parents Blanca and Sergio Ocasio-Cortez, and her younger brother is named Gabriel. Her mother is a house cleaner, and her late father ran a modest business.

She was five years old when her family made the suburban move to Yorktown Heights. She was an excellent student at Yorktown High School. In 2007, she placed second in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in the microbiology category.

In 2016, her parents made a profit of $355,000 on the sale of the Yorktown, New York home in which they had raised her and her siblings.

After completing her high school education, she enrolled at Boston University. After her father passed away during her sophomore year of college, she worked as an intern for the U.S.

Senator Ted Kennedy and supported her family through a contentious probate struggle to settle his estate. She claims that both of these events had a significant effect on her. Ocasio-Cortez earned her BA in international relations and economics in 2011.

Ocasio-Cortez worked as a bartender and waiter after finishing college to save her mother’s home from foreclosure. After working for the National Hispanic Institute, she started her own publishing company, Brook Avenue Press, which promoted a favourable image of the Bronx.

Ocasio-Cortez served as a campaign organiser for Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential bid. She then embarked on a cross-country journey to meet with people who had been impacted by the water crisis and the Dakota Access Pipeline in locations like Flint, Michigan and the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota.

She was encouraged by the activists she met there, and it was through their efforts that she came to see that politics could be more approachable than she had previously believed. Brand New Congress, a progressive group that was actively recruiting candidates, called her soon after.

You may find this interesting:

AOC Career In Politics

Ocasio-Cortez launched her campaign in April 2017 while concurrently working at a taqueria in New York City’s Union Square. She was the first candidate to challenge Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley in the primary since 2004.

Due to her vastly inferior financial resources compared to Crowley’s, she relied on a robust grassroots mobilisation drive and rejected corporate donations. However, Crowley skipped the only debate in the campaign and only had one in-person encounter with his opponent.

Throughout the whole process. Organizations like MoveOn and Democracy for America backed Ocasio-Cortez, while most prominent politicians supported Crowley.

In the primary election, Ocasio-Cortez received more than 57% of the vote. News sources all over the world agreed that this was the biggest electoral upset of 2018. She lost the budget battle by a whopping 18 to 1.

At the general election on November 6th, she faced Republican Anthony Pappas. Pappas did not actively campaign, but Ocasio-Cortez was backed by numerous progressive groups, as well as Obama and Sanders. With her 78% victory margin, she helped the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections.

A lot of press was focused on her victory. She is the youngest person in the 116th Congress and the youngest woman to ever serve in the US Congress.

Through her first years in office, she maintained a level of public interest comparable to that of the candidates for president in 2020. Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, and Jamaal Bowman are also members of “The Squad,” an informal organisation of progressive lawmakers. This coalition includes some of the newest and most liberal lawmakers in the House.

Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and shares their political beliefs. She is in favour of liberal policies such as Medicare for All, free public university and trade school education, debt cancellation, paid family leave, eliminating ICE, prison privatisation, and tighter gun control.

She has also called climate change a major security danger to the United States and global civilisation, and she has advocated for more radical environmental legislation. Her environmental strategy, the Green New Deal, promotes the transition to a renewable energy electrical system and the abolition of fossil fuels.

To help pay for the Green New Deal, she has also proposed new tax policies that would increase taxes on the wealthiest. She has also advocated for expanded voting rights and disaster aid for Puerto Ricans.

AOC Personal Life

She is a devout Roman Catholic. She was a 2018 candidate who lived in the Bronx with her web developer boyfriend Riley Roberts. She disclosed that she has been attending psychotherapy since the 2021 attack on the United States Capital.

What did She say About Abortion?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., argued Thursday that access to abortion should be addressed as an economic issue since laws that force women to have children also require them to work so they can pay to raise those children. Ocasio-Cortez argued abortion is an economic issue at a House hearing on abortion restrictions.

“Forcing poor and working-class people to give birth against their will, against their consent, and against their ability to provide for themselves or a child is a profound economic issue,” she said.

“It’s a way to keep a workforce conscripted to large-scale employers and to employers to work more against their will, to take second and third jobs against their own desire and autonomy.”Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., slammed Democrats for focusing on abortion over inflation and energy policy.

She said it’s “disappointing” to hear that from someone who has “never had to struggle” with childbearing and called abortion a “deep and important economic and social issue.”

Ocasio-Cortez also responded to a Republican senator who questioned a Democratic witness’s fertility. A Planned Parenthood witness indicated men “may have pregnancies, especially trans men.” Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said “guys can’t get pregnant” and asked why Democrats invited a trans care director.

“The same individuals who believed COVID was a flu, climate change isn’t real, and January 6 was a tourist visit” are now saying transgender people aren’t genuine, she said. “Their claim is probably as legitimate as all their others, which is not much.”

AOC Net Worth

Net Worth: $200 Thousand Salary: $174 Thousand Date of Birth: Oct 13, 1989 (32 years old) Place of Birth: New York City, U.S. Gender: Female

Ocasio-Cortez net worth is $200 thousand. She was voted into the House of Representatives in 2018. Additionally referred to by her initials as “AOC,” she was sworn in as a representative in the new year of 2019. A member of Congress, she serves New York’s 14th congressional district.

You may find this interesting:

To find out more, check out this page. You are encouraged to revisit our site frequently, as we will update it as necessary. It would be great if you could forward this to your friends and family. Check out californiaexaminer.net and tell us how well you understand our goals.