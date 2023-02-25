APD Is Looking For A Teen Mom And A Missing Baby Who Were Last Spotted In North Austin

According to a news release issued by the Austin Police Department (APD), the APD is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing newborn as well as the infant’s mother, who is 15 years old and was last seen in Austin on Thursday.
According to the authorities, the teenager, Alexis Garza, and her infant boy, who is just two weeks old, were last seen on Thursday night about 10 p.m. in the vicinity of the 2600 block of South Interstate 35.
Following tweet From Austin Poice Department confirms the news.
APD News Release: Missing Child and Infant / Endangered – https://t.co/tYm3bx7qu7 pic.twitter.com/2Hcd2ZP3E7
— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) February 25, 2023
The authorities stated that Alexis is from San Antonio, but it was not immediately clear where she and the infant fled after they were found.
How To Identify Alexis Garza?
It is said that Alexis is a Latina woman with shoulder-length brown hair that has reddish highlights at the ends. According to the police, the last time anyone saw her, she was donning a black hooded sweatshirt and black trousers. A baby stroller was also spotted in Alexis’s possession at one point.
According to the police, Alexis and her infant escaped from a state facility together.
Must Check Other Trending News:
- A 13-year-old Boy Has Been Detained In Connection With The Tragic Attempted Carjacking Of A St. Louis Mother
- A Young Gymnast Was One Of Three People Murdered In A Shooting Near Orlando
Calling the APD’s Human Trafficking Section at the toll-free number 512-974-4786 is encouraged for anyone who may have any information or leads regarding Alexis and the baby’s whereabouts.
For more such information and latest updates, follow us on Twitter.