Apex Legends Season 14 Update Early Patch Notes

Looking forward to Apex Legends season 14? Here’s everything you need to know. We may expect to see a new character, a new battle pass, and perhaps a new map makeover in the next season of Respawn’s competitive FPS game “Hunter,” which is also referred to as “Hunter.”

Stories from the Outlands released a new video featuring Mara and her mother in the frigid wilderness, which teased Vantage, the main character of the upcoming season. Apex Legends season 14’s newest hero, Vantage, will be introduced in this video. You can find out all you need to know about the upcoming season here.

Apex Legends Season 14 will begin exactly three months after the Saviors arrived in the Outlands, on August 9, 2022.

When it comes to Season length, the new one is expected to be approximately 12 weeks long unless Respawn decides to change it.

Season 3 was the lone exception to this rule, lasting over five months in total.

Apex Legends Season 14 new Legend Vantage

Vantage is the brand-new Legend for Season 14, and we got our first look at her in the “Survive” episode of Stories from the Outlands, which came out on July 25. This character is from Pagos, a “barren ice planet” where she learned how to be the “ultimate survivalist.”

Leaks say that she uses her Sniper Rifle to look for enemies and mark them so that her team can kill them. It is said that her set of abilities lets her fly toward a helpful bird friend named Echo.

King’s Canyon Reforged will be the new name given to the popular King’s Canyon map by Apex Legends developers, who also added a new Legend to the game.

“Time alters everything, and Kings Canyon is no exception,” reads an EA teaser. “From the ashes of the past, what shall rise?” At this point, we don’t know exactly what the revised map will look like.

Visit our Kings Canyon Reforged guide for more information about the Apex Legends Season 14 update.

Apex Legends Season 14 balance changes

Weapons

Season 14 of Apex Legends brings some interesting changes to the weapons. First of all, the Wingman and the Spitfire are getting new types of weapons. The Wingman now uses Sniper ammunition and attachments, and the Spitfire is now a Light weapon.

In Season 14, Apex players will also get a new attachment called the Laser Sight. Check out our guide to the Season 14 Laser Sight for more information on this attachment.

Also back is the Skullpiercer Hop-Up, which gives the weapons that can be used with it a higher headshot multiplier.

The EVA-8 is also getting some changes. Its rate of fire is getting faster, and it can now take a stock for more accuracy and better control of recoil. Also back is the Double-Tap Hop-Up.

Weapons in a care package

The Bocek Bow and the Rampage LMG are the weapons in the Season 14 Care Package for Apex Legends. This means that the Volt and G7 are coming back as floor loot, and the G7 will also have the Double-Tap Hop-Up.

Gold equipment

In Season 14 of Apex Legends, there are also some changes to the Gold Equipment. Self-Revive is being taken away. Guardian Angel will now be on the Gold Knockdown Shield, and Deep Pockets will be on the Gold Backpack, which lets players carry more medicines.

Check out our guide on how to get rid of Self-Revive for a more in-depth explanation.

