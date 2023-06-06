Apple Vision Pro Release Date, Price And Much More!

The Cupertino team revealed the beautiful and decidedly non-dorky Vision Pro AR/VR headset that shows your facial expression to onlookers in place of the long-anticipated Apple Glasses. While Apple will employ Vision Pro to refine its augmented or virtual reality content and determine user approval of the $3499 headset, this is not to imply that Glasses won’t be released in the future.
What can Apple’s Vision Pro AR/VR headset, which can use its own visionOS system to run all iPad apps, contribute to the metaverse? What features does it have and what can it accomplish for you? Here is the complete scoop on Apple Vision Pro.
Apple Vision Pro Release Date
The Apple Vision Pro will go on sale in the US in Q1 2024, and it will also go on sale in other nations later the same year. Apple will permit developer testing and demonstrations while you wait. It will also use this opportunity to release visionOS-specific games and applications that make use of the dual 4K displays, the potent M2 processor, and its initial set of 3D cameras.
Price of Apple Vision Pro
Apple’s first mixed reality headset was supposed to cost roughly $3,000, according to a number of trustworthy analysts and leakers, but they were mistaken. In actuality, the Apple Vision Pro starts at $3499.
This pricing range would indicate that, at least initially, the Apple headset will only be marketed to ardent tech fans and perhaps developers. It comes as no surprise, then, that the Cupertino business only anticipates to sell a million of them over the first 12 months following its introduction in 2024.
For those who are willing to wait, there is some good news: according to multiple other sources, Apple is already developing less expensive versions of its upcoming headgear. The first-generation Apple mixed reality headset will therefore almost probably be out of most people’s financial range, but a more affordable one may appear when the technology advances, perhaps as early as 2025.
The following resources will help you stay abreast of all the current happenings in US:
- Countdown 2 Release Date: Will There Be a Countdown Season 2?
- Haikyuu Season 5: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Story Details You Need to Know
Design of the Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset
The Vision Pro is not bulky, resembling more ski goggles than other VR and XR headsets we currently have on the market like the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro, and it has a breathable, adjustable head strap.
The Apple Watch was similarly intended to be a specialized product and a test of the market for Apple when it released, and its design actually reminds some people of the Vision Pro. Similar to the Watch, the Vision Pro has a digital crown that can be used to transition between transparent AR and immersive VR mode. The strap also reminds me of an Apple Watch band!
One of the numerous challenges Apple had with the design was supposedly debating whether to release the headgear sooner or later so the Cupertino company’s industrial design team could come up with ways to make it lighter and smaller. And it did, with a very thin and small overall design and a 3D-knitted adjustable strap that lets your skin to breathe.
By collecting depth and scale, Apple’s first pair of 3D cameras at the front of the Vision Pro effectively transform it into an augmented reality (or mixed reality) headset. Vision Pro also allows video passthrough via these cameras.
The user might theoretically travel around their daily life while using the headset to check the news, watch a video in a floating window loaded in their field of view, or perform some split-screen work with video passthrough capability. Future GPS navigation could be made simple with Apple’s AR/VR technologies (such as seeing arrows overlaid on actual streets leading the user in the right direction), among other uses.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter