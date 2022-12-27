Apple Watch 8’s Automated Crash Notifications Fail In A US Ski Town: Recently, an automated call to emergency services that was designed into the Apple Watch 8 series to be sent when the gadget abruptly stops, typically as a consequence of a car accident, backfired.
The Colorado Sun stated that the feature is now backfiring as one US ski town received 71 crash notifications, according to GSM Arena, a technology news website. Skiers just stopped abruptly on the slopes without needing medical treatment, according to the outlet, so none of these automated calls were emergencies.
The “crash detection” and “fall detection” function on the iPhone 14 series dial 911 right away. When the caller doesn’t respond when the emergency center rings them back, it is assumed that they have been in an accident and that an emergency vehicle needs to be dispatched.
These calls involved “a significant lot of resources, from dispatchers to deputies to ski patrollers,” yet none of them were actually emergencies, according to Trina Dummer, temporary director of the Summit County 911 center.
According to Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin, Apple confirmed the problem with skiers and the collision detection system in a response to dispatch supervisors and said a fix is being developed in Cupertino, via GSM Arena.
The Apple Watch Series 8 can track variations in body temperature as small as 0.1 degrees Celsius, checking it every five seconds, aside from crash detection. In addition to the three stainless steel finishes of silver, gold, and graphite, it is available in four colors: midnight starlight, silver, and product red.
