Apple Watch Activation Lock: How To Check If Activation Lock Is Enabled On Your iPhone?

We will have full detail about Apple Watch Activation Lock in this article. Nobody wants their equipment to be taken or to mysteriously vanish, but it’s crucial to be ready in case it does. The information on your iPhone or Apple Watch is just as valuable to protect—if not more so—than your device itself.

Apple has thankfully included a lot of tools to prevent your best iPhone and Apple Watch from ending up in the wrong hands.

For all Apple devices, Find My provides geolocation features as well as remote wiping options. With Apple’s iPhone and Apple Watch models, the service also offers Activation Lock, which deters would-be thieves from erasing your phone and trying to sell it again.

Note: Apple integrated Locate My iPhone and Find My Friends into one app named Find My starting with iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina.

What Is Apple Watch Activation Lock?

As mentioned above, Activation Lock is a part of Apple’s Find My service. It locks the device in question to your Apple ID; if someone tries to restore that device without first disconnecting it from your Apple ID, they’ll be unable to do anything with it — it becomes a dead brick, essentially.

Is My Apple Watch Activation Lock Enabled?

If you’re running watchOS 2 or later on your Apple Watch, Activation Lock automatically enables when you set up your device; you can check it by going to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone or via iCloud.

Is My Apple Watch Activation Lock Enabled?

How To Check If Activation Lock Is Enabled On Your iPhone

  1. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
  2. Tap on the My Watch tab.
  3. Tap on the icon for your Apple Watch.
  4. Select the info button to the right of your Apple Watch.
  5. Tap the Find My Apple Watch button to open the Find My app.

If you can view your Apple Watch in the Find My app, Activation Lock is enabled.

How Do I Check If Activation Lock Is Enabled If I Don’t Have My iPhone?

Even if you don’t have your watch’s iPhone handy, you can check its status via iCloud.

  1. Go to icloud.com.
  2. Log in with your Apple ID.
  3. Click on the Find iPhone icon.

Follow the following now:

  1. Select the All Devices dropdown from the top center of the screen.
  2. Find your Apple Watch.

If your Apple Watch is available in this list, Activation Lock is enabled.

How Do I Turn On Activation Lock If I Don’t Have It Enabled?

If your Apple Watch isn’t present in the Find My iPhone app or shows as offline, there are a couple of potential reasons why this may be. Check the following:

  1. You may not be currently logged in to iCloud on your watch.
  2. You’re running an older version of watchOS.
  3. Your watch isn’t syncing properly with your iPhone.

How To Disable Activation Lock

If you’re planning on selling your Apple Watch or restoring it to give to a friend or family member, you’ll want to disable Activation Lock before giving it away.

How To Disable Activation Lock From Your iPhone

To disable Activation Lock on your iPhone, you need only to unpair your Apple Watch from the Watch app.

How To Disable Activation Lock Remotely

If you’ve already wiped or given away the iPhone your Apple Watch was paired with, you can still disable Activation Lock remotely by visiting iCloud.com.

  1. Navigate to iCloud.com from your computer’s web browser to disable Activation Lock.
  2. Sign in with your Apple ID and password.
  3. Click on Settings.
  4. Select your Apple Watch under My Devices.
  5. Click on the X next to your Apple Watch to remove it.
  6. Click Remove to confirm.

