Apple Watch Activation Lock: How To Check If Activation Lock Is Enabled On Your iPhone?

We will have full detail about Apple Watch Activation Lock in this article. Nobody wants their equipment to be taken or to mysteriously vanish, but it’s crucial to be ready in case it does. The information on your iPhone or Apple Watch is just as valuable to protect—if not more so—than your device itself.
Apple has thankfully included a lot of tools to prevent your best iPhone and Apple Watch from ending up in the wrong hands.
For all Apple devices, Find My provides geolocation features as well as remote wiping options. With Apple’s iPhone and Apple Watch models, the service also offers Activation Lock, which deters would-be thieves from erasing your phone and trying to sell it again.
Note: Apple integrated Locate My iPhone and Find My Friends into one app named Find My starting with iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina.
What Is Apple Watch Activation Lock?
As mentioned above, Activation Lock is a part of Apple’s Find My service. It locks the device in question to your Apple ID; if someone tries to restore that device without first disconnecting it from your Apple ID, they’ll be unable to do anything with it — it becomes a dead brick, essentially.
Is My Apple Watch Activation Lock Enabled?
If you’re running watchOS 2 or later on your Apple Watch, Activation Lock automatically enables when you set up your device; you can check it by going to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone or via iCloud.
How To Check If Activation Lock Is Enabled On Your iPhone
- Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
- Tap on the My Watch tab.
- Tap on the icon for your Apple Watch.
- Select the info button to the right of your Apple Watch.
- Tap the Find My Apple Watch button to open the Find My app.
If you can view your Apple Watch in the Find My app, Activation Lock is enabled.
How Do I Check If Activation Lock Is Enabled If I Don’t Have My iPhone?
Even if you don’t have your watch’s iPhone handy, you can check its status via iCloud.
- Go to icloud.com.
- Log in with your Apple ID.
- Click on the Find iPhone icon.