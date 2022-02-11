Approximately 60 percent of Americans dislike Biden’s job performance: poll.

According to a new CNN survey published on Thursday, approximately 60% of Americans disapprove of President Biden’s job performance. President Biden’s popularity rating has been steadily declining in recent months.

In a recent poll, 58% of Americans disapproved of Biden’s performance, just 41% expressing approval. A survey conducted in December indicated that 49 percent of Americans endorsed Biden while 51 percent disapproved of the vice president.

New polling shows that just 36% of independents and 9% of Republicans approve of Biden’s performance in his current position. However, although Democrats still approve of Biden, the number has dropped from 94 percent in July to 83 percent now.

When those who disapproved of Biden were asked to mention one item they liked during his term, 56 percent could not respond, demonstrating how difficult it may be to change the trend.

The poll is the latest in a long line of surveys showing Biden’s popularity is eroding.

The government has been under fire from members of both political parties for various issues, including inflation, the management of the coronavirus, foreign policy, and others.

In response, the administration has emphasized the importance of its infrastructure bill and the widespread distribution of vaccines around the country. Still, both arguments have so far failed to stem the decline in Biden’s poll scores.

Poor polling has prompted Democrats to raise the alarm about the November midterm elections, saying that such low support ratings might result in Republicans taking control of both houses of Congress if Democrats do not act.

Compared to the 2010 election campaign, when a strong Republican wave helped the GOP win more than 60 House seats and regain the chamber, the current level of fear is especially alarming.

During President Obama’s first year in office, the American public was fairly equally divided, according to a January 2010 poll. According to the latest poll, 57 percent of Americans believe Biden’s first year in office was a disaster.

In a CNN poll conducted by SSRS from January 10 to February 6, 1,527 adults were polled online or over the phone with a live interviewer. It has a 3.3 percentage point error margin, according to the study.