Are Ari And Bini Still Together: When They Got Engaged?

Are Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, who appeared together on 90 Day Fiancé, still a couple? Over the course of two seasons, the pair has documented the highs and lows that have occurred within their relationship.
They made the major move to season 9 of the main TLC series in order to share their experience with viewers as Bini moves from Ethiopia to the United States on a K-1 visa. But did they wind up getting married, and did they manage to work through their problems? Keep scrolling down to find out what happened to Ari and Bini in 2022!
Are Ari And Bini Still Together
Fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way were first introduced to Ariela and Biniyam during the second season of the show. When Ari was going through her divorce from her former husband, Leandro Fosque, she traveled in Ethiopia, Bini’s home country.
There, the two of them crossed paths. They started dating not long after meeting, and not long after that, they found out they were expecting their first child together. The man originally from New Jersey made the decision to go from the United States to Africa so that he and his partner may start a family together and raise their child in the same environment.
Ari had traveled back to her birthplace of Princeton, New Jersey, in order to pack up her belongings and be ready for her long-term relocation to Ethiopia.
She traveled back to Ethiopia with her mother, Janice Weinberg, several weeks before she was supposed to give birth so that her mother could assist her with the transfer. Additionally, Janice wanted to ensure that the house her daughter would be living in with Bini was child-friendly before allowing her to move in with them.
Sadly, Ari and Janice were not satisfied with the condition of the flat that Biniyam had intended to refurbish so that his family could live there.
The cultural differences between the couple, as well as the disparity in their living conditions, caused friction and conflict between them; however, when they found out that Ari would need to have an emergency cesarean delivery of their child due to a pregnancy complication, they were able to put their differences aside and offer each other support.
On December 17, 2019, the couple became parents to a son whom they named Aviel. Both the mother and the infant were thank goodness, in good health. Ari and Bini were able to find adequate living arrangements after the birth of their son, which helped their relationship strengthen as they adjusted to their new duties as parents. After the birth of their son, Ari and Bini also became parents.
When Ari And Bini Got Engaged
In spite of the animosity between them, the couple decided to become engaged by the time their season was up. Ariela accepted the marriage proposal made by Biniyam during Timkat, which is an Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo celebration of the baptism of Jesus Christ. Biniyam had planned the romantic gesture months in advance.
They appeared to be in a better place in their relationship when they returned for season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. They also appeared to be in a better place in Bini’s home country.
They were residing together in a home that had three bedrooms, and Ariela had hired a live-in nanny by the name of Mimi to assist her in taking care of Aviel, maintaining the cleanliness of their home, and instructing Ariela in the preparation of traditional Ethiopian cuisine.
Unfortunately, Bini was having a difficult time finding work as the epidemic of coronavirus spread. Ariela disclosed this information during the debut episode of season 3 when she stated, “So, my parents have been assisting us.”
In addition to the difficulties that they were having financially, Ariela had invited her close friend and ex-husband, Leandro, to stay with them for an extended period of time during his visit.
After meeting Leandro and observing how he and Ariela interacted with each other, Bini was able to better reassure himself that the friendship between Ariela and Leandro was purely platonic. Initially, Bini had his doubts regarding the nature of Ariela’s relationship with Leandro.
During the time that Leandro was away in the United States, Bini’s anxieties about his relationship with Ariela caused the couple to have even more difficulties. They discovered that Aviel had a hernia and that he would require surgery in order to have it repaired after taking him to the doctor.
Ariela proposed that she and Aviel should return to the United States so that Aviel could undergo surgery in the United States because she has health insurance in the United States and because she felt that hospitals in the United States were better equipped than hospitals in Ethiopia.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the United States Embassy in Jerusalem has been closed, which means that Biniyam cannot travel to the United States with Ariela and their son.
