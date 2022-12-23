Are Chantel And Pedro Still Together In 2022: Will Chantel Try To Get Pedro Extradited?

Many fans of The Family Chantel believe that Pedro Jimeno, originally from the Dominican Republic, always intended to divorce his American wife, and hold him responsible for their separation and subsequent divorce. Let’s dig deep into Are Chantel And Pedro Still Together In 2022 or not?
The Everetts, Chantel’s parents, notoriously accused Pedro of “harvesting the American dollar” when he married their daughter yet continued to send money to his family in Brazil.
Pedro was widely liked by 90 Day Fiancé viewers for a long time, but with his surprising decision to leave Chantel on The Family Chantel and subsequent activities, many viewers began to suspect his true motives. Let’s dig deep into Are Chantel And Pedro Still Together In 2022 or not?
Are Chantel And Pedro Still Together In 2022?
After Pedro broke his marriage vows to spend more time with his coworkers in season 4 of The Family Chantel, Pedro and Chantel’s relationship crumbled. Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27 after they had been separated for a month.
The couple had been married for a year when Chantel admitted they had stopped having sexual relations. Pedro, on the other hand, frequently arrived home late and slept in a spare room.
When he finally made up his mind to leave Chantel, he secretly withdrew cash and arranged for a moving truck to come to pick him up, all before moving into his own place. Viewers of The Family Chantel have since come to the conclusion that Pedro was being quite strategic in their breakup.
In spite of Chantel, star of The Family Chantel, experiencing heartbreak, Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from her. The divorce between The Family Chantel star Chantel Jimeno and Pedro Jimeno has not yet been finalized, despite the fact that she recently became a single woman.
As of July 7th, it was public knowledge that Pedro had filed for divorce from his 90-day fiancée Chantel on May 27th. They hadn’t seen each other since April 27th. In season 4 of The Family Chantel, Chantel’s marriage of over five years is shown to be in disarray, but she appears to be doing much better now.
Fans of The Family Chantel may be disappointed to learn that information regarding the film’s set and production is difficult to come by on the internet. TLC does pre-record some shows occasionally. It’s possible that the generalization works for The Family Chantel too.
Season 4 focuses on Chantel and Pedro’s ongoing feud. In the middle of the 2010s, the couple began dating. They appear to have built up a huge list of grievances against one another over the years.
The culmination of the highly-known romance is captured in the Season 4 finale. When Chantel and Pedro have an argument, it goes off like a married couple on the verge of a horrible divorce. As a result of this, Chantel has Pedro arrested.
The Reasons For The Split Of Pedro And Chantel
According to In Touch, Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel Everett on May 27 after six years of marriage.
In season 4 of the spinoff, tensions in their marriage finally came to a head when Pedro began calling his wife “lazy” and complaining that she wasn’t as supportive as he usually was. However, Chantel felt ignored since she thought her husband spent too much time at work.
A day after asking Chantel for a divorce during a trial separation, Pedro moved out into his own apartment. Chantel allegedly stole $256,000 from the couple’s joint bank account after Pedro moved out, prompting a heated argument on the season finale and, eventually, Pedro’s divorce filing.
When contacted by In Touch, an attorney for Chantel said, “no comment” when asked about the allegations in the earlier motion that she stole the money.
Will Chantel Try To Get Pedro Extradited?
A sneak peek for the Season 4 finale of The Family Chantel was uploaded on Instagram, and in it, Pedro talks about his worries about being deported from the U.S. due to the succession of heated confrontations he’s had with Chantel.
And I think Chantel wants me to be deported here,” Pedro remarked. I wouldn’t call her a good person.
However, Pedro is now a permanent resident thanks to his application for citizenship. In fact, he recently stated his desire to relocate his mother, Lidia, and sister, Nicole, to the United States.
