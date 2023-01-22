90 Day Fiancé: Are Colt And Vanessa Still Together In 2023?

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra, stars of the TLC series 90 Days, are no longer together and are now living apart. Are Colt and Vanessa Still Together?
Is Colt Johnson still with his wife, Vanessa Guerra? Part 1 of season 2 of 90 Days…The Single Life aired in January 2022, and it stunned viewers when the couple revealed they were divorced and no longer living together because of Colt’s mother Debbie Johnson’s troubled marriage.
There is hope that they were able to resolve their differences. To learn more about the current status of Colt and Vanessa’s relationship, keep reading down below.
When Did Colt Johnson And Vanessa Guerra Start Dating?
Colt and his now-ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima first appeared on a TLC show during season 6 of the flagship series 90 Day Fiancé. On season 4 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, we saw the aftermath of their breakup.
Both Larissa and Colt returned for the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? after their divorce was finalized in April 2019, and they filmed their respective re-entry into the dating world.
First, seen in Colt and his ex-girlfriend Jess Caroline’s storyline in season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Vanessa was introduced in season 6 as a new buddy.
On the show, Jess and Colt’s bitter breakup was depicted when she accused him of cheating on her with Vanessa. Colt admits having sex with Vanessa while he was still with Jess at the season 5 HEA. tell-all.
They first appeared together on the first season of the Discovery+ offshoot 90 Days: The Single Life. Colt started off on the show as a single guy, and he spent the first half of the season documenting his attempts to go back out there and find love.
Colt went speed dating and on another date before realizing Vanessa was the one lady he wanted to be with.
Since she had recently gone through a divorce from her first husband, and since she knew Colt had cheated on Jess with her, Vanessa was apprehensive to start a relationship with Colt. Vanessa was first hesitant to become Colt’s girlfriend, but she came around in the end.
When Did Colt And Vanessa Get Married?
The Vegas native wasted no time taking his relationship with Vanessa to the next level. Colt dropped down on one knee and proposed to Vanessa while on a vacation together. Colt revealed that he and Vanessa eloped during the season 1 reunion.
The February 2021 issue of In Touch confirmed that Colt and Vanessa had married the wedding in Reno.
Colt and Vanessa returned in the second season premiere of 90 Days: The Single Life in November 2021 as a plot point for Colt’s mom and Vanessa’s mother-in-law. After the loss of Debbie’s husband and Colt’s father, Harley Johnson, Debbie spoke up about her experiences on the dating scene on the show.
Colt and Vanessa’s separation and subsequent living away from one another owing to Debbie’s involvement in their marriage was the focus of the season 2 tell-all.
On the January 2022 TLC special, Vanessa announced to host Shaun Robinson, “I moved out.” She said Debbie “depends” on her son and is always attempting to make decisions for him. Vanessa continued, “I’m tired of being under her roof,” referring to the fact that the couple had been living with Debbie the entire time.
When asked if she would return to the house if Debbie weren’t there, Vanessa remarked that she didn’t sign up for a “part-time” husband.
Are Colt And Vanessa Still Together?
Vanessa and Colt’s marriage appears to be healthy despite their separation. Colt and Vanessa gave an update on their romance in the May 2022 episode of 90 Day: Diaries.
Vanessa said in their joint confessional, “We’ve been married approximately 10 months now.” This puts the filming of their confession in December 2021. For the past 30 days, I’ve made my cousin’s house my temporary home.
According to Colt, his daytime routine entails visiting his mom, while his nights are spent with his spouse. Colt confessed “coddling” his mom and “taking advantage” of Vanessa’s tolerance, saying he hasn’t put his “best foot forward” in his marriage.
Vanessa complained that Debbie “interfered” too much in their relationship, hovered too much, and criticized her as she did mundane activities like making breakfast and that she felt more “free” at her cousin’s house.
The future of their marriage was something she and Colt “never discussed” before they tied the wedding, she said. She anticipated that they would soon be relocating from Debbie’s house to their own, but Colt had no such plans.
She remarked, “If I could change one thing about our wedding, it would be to have a more in-depth conversation about our long-term plans.”
In July 2022, Vanessa announced that she and Colt were moving to Reno, Nevada, and encouraged their followers “to wait and see” if Colt’s mother was coming along for the ride. The former 90 Day Fiancé revealed additional details about her connection with Colt.
She told an admirer, “It’s had its ups and downs, but we’re pleased overall.” when asked about her marriage, before going on to explain how it was different from her first. I don’t recall ever being close to my ex. I was more of a visual draw than anything else.
No two things connected us. They failed to talk to one another and ignore one another. Just realized I wanted various things from a partner.
