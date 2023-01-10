90 Days Fiancé: Are Corey And Evelin Still Together In 2023?

Are Corey and Evelin still together? After Corey admitted to seeing another woman while he and Evelin were on a break but still married in 90 Minutes, it looked like the pair from the spinoff 90 Minutes: The Other Way was destined for an ugly split.
Are Corey And Evelin Still Together After 90 Days Fiancé?
If Corey’s Instagram from 2022 is any indication, they’re still together. Even though Evelin’s Instagram is secret, she does reveal that her beach bar in Engabao is still open for business.
According to an Instagram post he made in September 2022, Corey is applying for Ecuadorian citizenship.
He is still expressing his affection for Evelin through Instagram, and the two continue to go on date evenings together.
When Did 90-Day Fiancé Corey and Evelin Meet?
In 2019, Corey and Evelin were featured in the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC. After meeting in Evelin’s hometown of Engabao, Ecuador, when Corey was traveling around South America, the couple began a long-distance relationship that would last for years.
Fans of 90 Days to a Fiance saw Corey and Evelin together after she had already spent several months living with his family in Mil A, Washington. When Evelin realized she was having trouble adjusting to life in the United States, she made the difficult decision to return home to Ecuador.
To make their romance work, Corey left his home and family in the United States and moved to another country with her.
There was tension between the two once they arrived in Ecuador because Evelin wasn’t ready to tie the knot, while Corey was eager to take the next step toward marriage.
When Corey proposed to Evelin in a field following a hot air balloon ride, she replied “yes” despite their divergent ideas on marriage. The season one finale revealed the couple’s engagement.
When Did 90 Day‘s Corey and Evelin Get Married?
Corey and Evelin were already married when they returned for season 3 of their 90-Day Fiancé spinoff in August 2021. In June 2019, the pair eloped to Guayaquil, Ecuador, to get married while on break from filming.
Even Evelin’s family didn’t find out about the wedding until about a year after it happened when they were filming for season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
Did 90-Day Fiancé Corey Cheat On Evelin?
However, Corey had another secret he wasn’t going to let Evelin in on. They separated soon after their wedding, and Corey traveled to neighboring Peru, where he met a woman named Jenny. He began dating Jenny because he thought he and Evelin had broken up.
When Evelin questioned Corey about the rumors when he returned to their Ecuadorian marital house just before the coronavirus lockdowns in March 2020, he insisted the whole thing had been nothing more than a flirtation. Evelin and Corey decided to try to fix their relationship after being away for a while.
In a heated exchange with Evelin that was broadcast in October 2021, he admitted to being in a “serious” relationship with Jenny. Corey’s admission caused him to be evicted from the house he lived with Evelin; he then stayed with a friend until settling into his own place.
There was no indication that Evelin would change her mind, yet she did. Corey brought her over to his new apartment, where he cooked a romantic lunch for his wife. Corey asked for forgiveness and Evelin recommended they attempt couples therapy during their date.
Evelin’s real-time reaction to Corey’s scenes about his ex-girlfriend Jenny indicates that their marriage counseling sessions were unsuccessful in preventing divorce.
Meanwhile, Corey seemed to have been making every effort to win back his disapproving wife. Later that month, he publicly apologized to Evelin in a message that has since been deleted, saying, “I know when you watch the TV it’s hard to perceive Evelin as a lovely and caring person. In fact, she is quite the antithesis of that.
She is a wonderful person who has always been there for me. No matter how low I fell. She has always loved and cared for me more than anyone could possibly know,” he gushed. “Evelin, you mean the world to me, and I appreciate everything you have done for me over the past seven years and beyond. Please accept my sincere apologies [sad face emoji].
