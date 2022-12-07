Are Damian And Giannina Still Together 2022: Is The Couple From Love Is Blind Married Or Split?

Are Damian And Giannina Still Together 2022: Season one of “Love Is Blind” premiered on Netflix in February 2020. Who is still together in 2022, when the show has become a reality TV phenomenon and real couples have emerged?
The first two seasons followed groups of eligible singles, while the current third season introduces five new couples. To get there, they had to use pods to meet possible suitors and then get engaged without ever seeing their future spouse.
In total, 17 couples have left the pods as engaged winners across the three seasons. Not all couples, however, made it to the big showdown together. From there, some couples decide to split up in front of their guests on the wedding day, while others wait until the cameras have stopped rolling.
Some viewers have doubted the show’s ability to help single people find love due to its premise and poor success rate.
Despite the complaints, the show has produced some lasting couples, including one big surprise in Season 2.
Now that Season 3 of “Love Is Blind” has come to an end, find out what happened to the couples that competed on the show and got engaged.
Who Is Damian Powers
Damian Powers was born June 15, 1991, in the US. He’s 30. Heidelberg was his hometown too. He is American-German. Damian is a Christian Gemini. He hasn’t revealed his family either.
He never discussed his education. This man likely graduated from a prestigious American university.
The industrial manager was his first job. Five Star Food Service hired him as an Operations Manager in September 2004. March 2017–September 2019: General manager. Market manager since September 2019. Brawl For A Cause, a nonprofit, employs him.
Damian gained famous from Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” first season. Netflix will premiere the show on February 13, 2020. 30 auditionees included Jessica Batten, Carlton Morton, Amber Pike, Kelly Chase, Diamond Jack, Matt Barnett, and Cameron Hamilton. Showrunners Nick and Vanessa Lachey. He competed with Giannina Gibelli.
Social media expert Giannina Gibelli started her career. She spent 5 months at GotChosen Inc. From April 2014 to April 2015, she was an executive secretary at her alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
She was a business development coordinator and social media expert at “Brandmovers” for almost a year. Gibelli was a Trending LLC freelance consultant for almost a year before entering the entertainment industry. She appeared in “Love Is Blind” in 2020.
Who Is Giannina Gibelli
Giannina Milday Gibelli was raised in Caracas, Venezuela. Unfortunately, little is known about her family. It’s unclear if she has other siblings. We know Gibelli gained stardom on Netflix’s “Love is Blind.” Singles try to find a companion without meeting in this show. Thus, shows competitors like Gibelli eschew physical attractiveness and focus on emotional connection.
Gibelli graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in advertising and public relations. As a retail consultant, she trained individuals on how to market hair care items. “Love is Blind” was Gibelli’s debut reality show in 2020.
She was an entrepreneur and small company owner on the show. She hinted at her job on the broadcast, but she never mentioned what she did. However, Internet users quickly identified her LinkedIn page and learned that she had worked as a social media strategist.
Over 1 million people follow her on social media. “Fanjoy,” an e-commerce platform for social media celebrities, sells Gibelli’s products. On Instagram, Gibelli considers herself a “soulpreneur,” although it’s unclear what that implies.
Are Damian And Giannina Still Together 2022
The couple decides to call it quits after Damian’s anti-marriage comments on Love is Blind. the episode aired three years ago.
Many viewers hope that in the reunion episode when Damian rejects Giannina at the altar, he will attend the party with his ex-girlfriend Francesca Farago.
One of the many couples to tie the knot in 2020 was Giannina and Damian. Giannina was so upset that she ran away and ruined her wedding dress when Damian didn’t show up to the ceremony.
Troubles arose for Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli on their travels. Their 2019 Love Is Blind wedding never happened.
Nonetheless, they left the program as a dedicated couple with the goal of improving their bond. They spent their time in quarantine together in 2020 cultivating a closer bond between them. Things, such as a rival on a reality TV show, ultimately proved to be an obstacle.
