Are Darcey And Georgi Still Together In 2022: Why Did Darci And Georgi Break Up?

Most viewers of 90 Days to a Wife were thrilled when Darcey Silva was given her own show on TLC. Her spinoff, Darcey and Stacey Silva, which chronicled the lives of identical twins as they dealt with their often tumultuous lifestyle, debuted in August 2020. Let’s dig deep into Are Darcey And Georgi Still Together.
Over the course of the show’s two seasons, viewers have also met Darcey’s ex-boyfriend, Georgi Rusev.
When it comes to running a business, Georgi Rusev can hold his own. The former model and actress now run a massage website she promoted on reality TV. You can read more about him in the “about me” section of the Home Spa Therapy website.
“Hello, my name is Georgi Rusev, and after years of experience as a massage therapist for large corporations, I’ve decided to open my own private practice and cater to your specific requirements.” It goes on to say, “Having an athletic upbringing and regularly engaging in physical activity has equipped me with a stronger awareness of how to deal with aching muscles and pains.”
Where Did Darci And Georgi Meet?
Darcey had been in contact with the 32-year-old model for some time on social media before they finally met in person. Darcey took a hard whack from Georgi’s fist.
Darcey was anxious to catch up to her twin sister Stacey, who was trailing Stacey’s young lover, Florian Sukaj, who is now Stacey’s husband. There are no hints on Darcey’s Instagram about where she stands with her ex-fiancé, so fans of Darcey & Stacey may have to wait until Season 3 to learn more about Darcey’s third broadcast romance.
Fairytales come true! ❤️ Darcey and Georgi are ENGAGED. See it go down Sunday at 10/9c on the season finale of #DarceyAndStacey. pic.twitter.com/CcD1qKUEdp
— TLC Network (@TLC) October 14, 2020
However, she hasn’t been seen wearing her engagement ring in any of her recent posts, which may indicate that she and Georgi have broken up. Let’s dig deep into Are Darcey And Georgi Still Together.
Are Darcey And Georgi Still Together?
Darcey made this statement on Entertainment Tonight in August 2020. “The truth is that I couldn’t be happier with where my life is at the moment.
He’s a fantastic human being, and I’m willing to give him my full trust “she had remarked at the time. Darcey and Georgi have broken off their second engagement, thus she will not be marrying him.
Darcey told ET in an interview leading up to the airing of the special The Twins Tell All, “It was a decision that I made personally for myself, for my girls.” “Since I didn’t feel like we were making progress in our relationship and hadn’t been able to resolve our communication issues, I decided to speak up.
I accept responsibility for my actions, but I felt like I had to leave. My thoughts had already moved on before my body caught up. To put it bluntly, I had enough of him.”
Darcey’s dad, Mike, discusses his daughter’s romance with Georgi in an E! sneak look of the show. Mike says that he understands his daughter’s need for a romantic partner but that he does not believe Georgi to be the proper one, in response to a question about whether he would be happier if she were not with Georgi. He continues by saying he doesn’t think Georgi has feelings for Darcey.
Darcey says, “I feel like [Georgithere ]’s to get what he needs and desires and wants,” revealing that she does not always believe that her fiance is “in love” with her. But it looks like she was still attempting to make things work during filming, despite everything.
It seems like Darcey has decided that she and Georgi are officially over, but is that the case? If and when Georgi reappears, time will tell. The Twins Tell All will show on TLC on February 28 and March 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
Why Did Darci And Georgi Break Up?
Octavia Bellinger, Georgi’s ex-wife, is still legally married to him, as Darcey discovered. However, he flat-out denied any paternity of his ex’s child. Photos courtesy of Instagram user Georgi Rusev.
After only four months of dating, in June 2020, Georgi proposed to Darcey, and she accepted, as confirmed by In Touch in October of that year.
What Is Darci Doing After The Break-Up?
Darcey has not given up on finding love despite the recent disappointment. I’m open to dating again.” She told Us, “Let’s do it, folks,” and then clarified that she isn’t officially seeing someone at the moment but that it’s possible that she may “in the near future.”
#darceyandstacey 90DF Fans Slam Darcey Silva for Getting More Work Done Following Turkey Makeoverhttps://t.co/oiy38jWsJ7 pic.twitter.com/jkDcUswQEb
— Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) January 15, 2022
Finally, she said, “Maybe there’s someone else for me. There must be one man in the world who possesses all the attributes I seek and more in my ideal partner. Perhaps [Georgi] will acquire the few things he was lacking. I can’t say. Perhaps he’ll meet someone else.
You May Also Like: