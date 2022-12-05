Are Dixie And Noah Still Together: Are The Rumors About TikTok’s Famous Couple Split True?

Are Dixie And Noah Still Together: If you’re familiar with the social media app TikTok, you may recall that Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck were formerly considered the “It” pair. Since they first declared their relationship in October 2020, the adorable couple has been dating for about two years.
Since then, they have remained in the public eye while gushing over their love for one another on social media — just until recently.
Dixie and Noah have been talking about wanting to keep their relationship private since the beginning of 2022 when they both stopped posting public displays of affection. News of their breakup came in November 2022 when Noah’s publicist confirmed to The New York Times that they were “no longer together but remain close friends.”
Who Is Dixie D’Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio, better known simply as Dixie, is a singer and internet celebrity who has found fame through her uploads to the video-sharing platform TikTok. Net worth estimates put Dixie D’Amelio’s fortune at $10 million.
She’s the big sibling of fellow TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio. Dixie’s career as a singer/songwriter with HitCo Entertainment kicked off in 2020 with the release of her debut EP. Up to this point in time, Dixie has amassed over 35 million TikTok admirers and over 25 million Instagram followers.
Dixie is one of TikTok’s most followed users, making her a valuable asset to brands looking to promote themselves through endorsements and collaborations. With endorsement deals, film deals, and merchandise sales, she made an estimated $3 million in 2020.
For the year, she earned $3 million, putting her in third place on TikTok, behind Charli (who made $4 million) and Addison Rae (who made $5 million). Dixie earned $10 million in 2021 through her various TikTok and non-TikTok pursuits.
Who Is Noah Beck
He is a well-known American tik-toker and social media star. Noah has found tremendous success as a social media influencer in the fields of fashion and fitness. Mr. Beck is a social media influencer and has a large fan base despite being one of the youngest people in the United States.
His enormous popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where his fans look to him for advice on everything from fitness to style, has contributed significantly to his wealth. Footballer Noah Beck plays the midfield position for the Portland Pilots men’s soccer team.
Are Dixie And Noah Still Together
One of the most popular pairs on TikTok has split up. The relationship between Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck has ended. On Tuesday, Beck’s spokesperson confirmed the breakup to The New York Times, saying, “We can confirm that the duo is no longer together.”
As Beck’s publicist put it, the exes will “remain close friends” despite the breakup. Agents for D’Amelio and Beck have been contacted by PEOPLE for comment. The 21-year-old D’Amelio revealed the breakup on a recent edition of his self-titled talk show on Hulu. The relevant episode was shot some months before its September 28 air date.
Dixie D’Amelio Has ‘No Regrets’ About Sharing Her Mental Health Journey on The D’Amelio Show
We’re not really communicating right now,” Dixie told her parents Heidi and Marc. “We’ve decided it’s best not to talk for a while, but we’re separated.”
Since their public kiss in D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” music video in September 2020, the two had a very public romance. Since then, they’ve shared dozens of TikToks and other social media posts together.
Though they were very much in the public glare during their relationship, Beck claims that they kept a lot of their romance behind the scenes.
“I’ve let a lot of folks know that we’re not really going public with this. Also, it’s been great since we started doing this! “In February, he revealed the news to E! “For the most part, we don’t really care about what our fans think, and we do what we do because we enjoy being together. What really matters is that we’re doing this for each other.”
