Are Gino And Jasmine Still Together: What Happened In 90 Day Fiance; Before The 90 Days?

Many viewers consider “90 Day Fiancé” to be TLC’s most popular reality series. Forbes reports that after seven seasons, the show still has the highest ratings of any cable show. The show’s success has spawned various spin-offs, one of which is universally disliked by viewers. However, Are Gino And Jasmine Still Together?
But the original “90-Day Fiancé” series is still the best of the bunch. The participants are under a lot of scrutinies as they try to move their online romance into the real world and, ultimately, into a marriage.
But for the rest of us, watching it is like an addiction.
Some of the most awkward moments on “90 Day Fiancé” are truly cringe-worthy TV. When two people who have never met face-to-face try to construct a life together in a short amount of time, it may be incredibly difficult for everyone involved.
Living with a complete stranger in a new country is terrifying because of all the potential culture shocks, language barriers, and communication breakdowns. When you factor in everyone’s loved ones, complications arise.
Who Is Jasmine Pineda?
Jasmine Pineda, a cast member of the 90 Day Fiancé series, just underwent eye surgery and is relieved to no longer need her spectacles. The 36-year-old is most recognized as the star of the reality show 90 Day Fiancé: During season 5 of Before the 90 Days, she dated Gino Palazzolo, who was over three decades her senior.
When the season first started, viewers figured the Panamanian woman would use her American husband for financial gain in a classic “gold digger” plot. In contrast to everyone’s expectations, Jasmine and Gino’s love-fueled adventure was full of unexpected turns. The year is 2022, and the pair is still together and hinting at a reality show comeback.
Source: The Overtimer
Poor eyesight has been an issue for Jasmine for a while now, and it has affected her daily life. For this reason, she recently made the decision to get surgery to correct the issue. In a worrying post to supporters back in September, she asked for their support in praying for a successful treatment.
Later, during Jasmine’s eye treatment, her sister kept everyone apprised by sending images and videos. In one particularly disturbing film, former English teacher Jasmine undergoes what appears to be a cornea transplant. Fortunately, the operation went well, and the reality star’s sibling kept 90 Day Fiancé fans updated. However, Are Gino And Jasmine Still Together?
What Happened on “90 Day Fiance”?
Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Jasmine and Gino’s love story. In the spinoff, viewers accompanied the automobile designer from Michigan on his trip to Panama to finally meet the woman he’d been corresponding with online, Jasmine.
After a rocky journey that culminated with Gino emailing Jasmine’s naked photos to his ex and “sugar babies,” the two finally got down on one knee and Gino proposed.
Are Gino And Jasmine Still Together?
The “90 Day Fiancé: 90 Days In” couple, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, are still together. The pair is one of the few ones who has survived the inevitable bumps and butting of heads that come with dating and settling down.
Gino lied repeatedly, causing Jasmine to have several nervous breakdowns. Jasmine said that she couldn’t let go of Gino while wishing she understood how to do so. Jasmine informed him through sobs, “[I genuinely felt like] you were with me, that you were going to be with me always.” I don’t want to give up,” she said. The words “I adore you”
A year later, it appears that they haven’t given up. According to an article in In Touch, Gino has already applied for Jasmine’s K-1 visa, but the results are not yet available. While all is going on, the two are attempting to make their long-distance relationship work.
“It’s torture to be apart from each other. Honey, I’ve been missing you a lot. Even though I know you’re stronger than me, you must also know that being apart from you hurts my heart “Jasmine posted a message on Instagram. She said her feelings for Gino were “irrevocable, limitless, unconditional, forever, and always.”
This September, Jasmine gushed, even more, posting a romantic snapshot of them with the caption, “You’re the love of my life, sweetheart.” Even Gino is doing his part to help with cheerleading. He posted a picture of them together in a heart with the American and Panamanian flags superimposed.
With the message, “Distance merely makes our love stronger!” he shared a snapshot of the two of them.
