Married at First Sight: Are Jessica And Austin Still Together In 2023?

Do you want to know Are Jessica And Austin Still Together? In contrast to the majority of love romances, “Married at First Sight” radically flips the traditional ending. Experts pair strangers from all across the country for the reality show. They are married to their intended partner on the first day of the social experiment.
The show then tracks the development of the brand-new couples after their wedding. Many couples have broken up on dating reality shows, but for some, it has been a good outcome.
Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd from season 10 were one such happy pair; they stayed together through the end of the season. With their charming adventure, which resembled a modern fairytale, many people’s hearts were warmed.
Outside of the context of the reality series, has their marriage’s enchantment persisted? Let’s research this together!
Married at First Sight: Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer’s Adventure
Jessica Studer, a nurse manager from Washington, D.C., auditioned for the tenth season of “Married at First Sight” in search of a connection like her devoted parents. She was matched with Maryland-born Network Technician Austin Hurd.
The pair wed in a televised ceremony in August 2019 in front of their loved ones, as per the premise of the show.
In the episode, the pair enjoyed a charming and secure journey. But just like any relationship, there were some hiccups for the two of them. The fact that Austin’s profession required a lot of travel annoyed Jessica.
She wasn’t sure if such a breakup would be good for their union and future family. Austin, on the other hand, was reticent to return Jessica’s declarations of love. Austin also had to adapt to the wedding bride’s rigorous nighttime rules. Austin’s pay at the time was extremely low in comparison to Jessica’s, which added to the difficulties.
However, the pair made the decision to remain married and carry on their relationship in the real world on Decision Day. The long-awaited three words and more came from Austin’s reply after Jessica consented to stay married to him.
“Jess, I can tell you love me because it means the world to me. Austin told his wife, to her joy, “I feel the commitment, and I honestly see you have my back, and it lets me know that I love you.
Because of the romantic conclusion to their enchanted voyage, the couple, who was a fan favorite throughout season 10 of “Married at First Sight,” gained even more admirers. Has the pair managed to survive their lives away from the spotlight? Here is everything you need to know.
Are Jessica And Austin Still Together?
Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer continue to have a successful marriage. They continue to be the only married pair from “Married at First Sight’s” tenth episode to remain together. Jessica and Austin expressed their delight with one another and their resolve to be together in the reunion special.
Given the concept of the show, Austin got down on one knee and proposed to Jessica, which the bride had not yet accepted.
Jessica acknowledged that she had made up with Austin because of his frequent trips. It seems that distance does, in fact, make the heart grow fonder. The pair accomplished many life milestones after appearing on the TV show.
As the first member of their new family, they acquired a new dog named Rex as Austin changed jobs and Jessica advanced in hers. They successively resided in two flats until purchasing a home in the fall of 2020.
The couple announced the impending addition of a bouncing baby to their family in July 2021. In October, they revealed the baby’s gender and said how eager they were to meet their “little man”! Jessica and Jennifer, who are identical twins, happened to be expecting at the same time, with just a four-week gap.
On November 3, 2021, Jessica and Austin welcomed their first child into the world. The couple gave their first child the name Westin Paul Hurd, and owing to the adorable photographs the delighted parents posted on social media, he quickly became the subject of adoring coos.
The tiny family is content with their lives and eager for what lies ahead. The brand-new Hurds adore their son and regularly update the public on his development. We hope that their romance endures and that they have even more happiness in the future.
