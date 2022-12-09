Are Mike And Natalie Still Together In 2022: Who Is Going To Take The Custody Of Two-Year Daughter?

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé are curious about what happened to Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva after they broke up, and a sneak peeks at 90 Day: The Single Life provides some answers. Mike and Natalie, a couple introduced in season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé on TLC, got off to a good start. Let’s dig deep into the topic “are mike and Natalie still together.”
However, they quickly recognized that their differences made them completely incompatible. Mike was not a vegetarian, believed in aliens, and had no interest in having children. Yet, even before she arrived in the United States, Natalie, a religious pescatarian, had plans to start a family. When she returned Mike’s ring in the final episode, she famously accused him of infidelity.
Even Nevertheless, the story of Mike and Natalie didn’t end there; it picked up again the very next season. Natalie from 90 Day Fiance came to the United States on a K-1 visa because she loved the high glam appearance, but Mike had second thoughts on their wedding day.
There was a brief moment for Natalie’s legion of fans when she appeared to be heading back to the airport, but they quickly made up. Then, at Mike’s Sequim farm, during the COVID-19 epidemic, they held a modest ceremony.
After only six months of marriage, Natalie filed for divorce from Mike after he denied her accusation that his mother had called her a “hooker” over Thanksgiving. In March of 2021, Mike and Natalie’s breakup was revealed by Mike’s uncle Beau.
The 90 Day: The Single Life shoot had already begun when Natalie moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. No legal documents had been signed by the couple at that time.
Are Mike And Natalie Still Together After ’90 Day Fiancé’?
In the series, Mike has doubts about giving Natalie another chance. While they are equally to blame for the problems in their marriage, he is experiencing a greater degree of pain at the moment because Natalie has moved out of state. Which, OK, is a reasonable concern to have at this time.
Conversely, Natalie has done a complete about-face. After years of resenting Mike’s rural house and the monotony of his life, she is eager to return and try to put their marriage back together.
Mike’s mother Trish, who is also his roommate, presents a challenge. Natalie is still someone she does not care for or trust in any way. And even if Natalie succeeds in persuading Mike to give her another shot, she still has to win over his mother.
Mike and Natalie haven’t hinted at their relationship outside of 90 Day: The Single Life in any way. It’s possible that this indicates they are both pros at keeping their relationship status under wraps in order to adhere to the terms of their individual non-disclosure agreements. At the end of the season, Natalie may reconcile with Mike, or she may decide to move out on her own.
They don’t appear to be dating at the moment.
Ukraine Is Where Mike and Natalie’s Problems Began
By the time Mike and Natalie made their first appearance as a franchised couple in November 2019, they were already engaged and waiting for Natalie to receive her K-1 visa so that she could legally enter the United States as the fiancée of an American citizen.
The pair had a rocky start when they were meant to be godparents to the same child but had to wait because of a misunderstanding.
Mike planned a trip to Ukraine to surprise Natalie because they couldn’t bear to be apart for much longer. The impending K-1 visa (and wedding) prompted a serious conversation about religion, wealth, and having children, all of which revealed stark ideological differences between the couple.
Their fight was so bad that Natalie threw her engagement ring in Mike’s suitcase the night before he was to return to his home in Sequim, Washington.
When they came back for the season seven reveal, they were still having trouble in their relationship. Mike was accused of cheating by Natalie, who is best friends with one of his female friends. In addition, Natalie stated that she did not consider her fiance to be her “soulmate,” despite Mike’s conviction that this was the case.
Why Did Natalie Left Mike?
Natalie broke up with Mike because he wasn’t keen to have a child with her and didn’t encourage her to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. During the filming of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie, a former cast member of “90 Day Fiancé,” relocated to Florida and fell in love with Josh, the CEO of a modeling business.
It’s in California. Natalie considered Josh, who had two kids by two different women, to be her future husband despite the fact that he was already married. After deciding to spend more time with Josh, who seemed to be constantly on the go, Natalie flew out to Los Angeles for 90 Days:
The Single Life, Season 3. After only two dates, Josh was not ready to make Natalie his exclusive girlfriend. Although, he did connect Natalie with his photographer Demian to aid her with her portfolio.
