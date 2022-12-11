Are Millie And Liam Still Together: Which Love Island 2022 Couples Are Still Together?

Are Millie And Liam Still Together: Millie Court and Liam Reardon, the winners of LOVE Island in 2021, were feeling on top of the world after being crowned the champions.
After competing on the well-known show broadcast on ITV2, the well-known couple quickly rose to the top of the celebrity rankings, claiming the grand prize of £50,000 with relative ease.
Sadly, less than a year after being crowned the winner of Love Island 2021, the couple has decided to end their relationship and have parted ways.
Millie stated on Instagram: “Hello, everyone! I wanted to clear up any rumors about Liam and me by letting you know that we have decided to go our separate ways.
“It was a difficult choice to make, and I am devastated by it, but ultimately, it is what is best for us at this time. I would want to express my gratitude to each and every one of you for maintaining our relationship.
“Nothing will ever be able to compare to the incredible time that we had together on Love Island and throughout the previous year, and I want Liam to know that I wish him the utmost best in everything that he does.
“We are both prepared to move on to the next chapter, and I cannot wait to see what lies ahead. Love, Millie.”
The last time the couple was seen together on social media was two weeks ago when they were seen snuggling while on vacation in Portugal.
Fans began to speculate that something was wrong even though they appeared to be in a healthy relationship because they were seen together in public less and less.
According to a source who spoke to the Mail, the two had been drifting more and further apart for some time.
They stated that: “Millie and Liam have both found it extremely challenging to come to this determination; nevertheless, after spending several weeks apart, they have arrived at the realization that it is the most beneficial thing for both of them.
There has been no conflict between them, neither party has committed any wrongdoing, and they continue to be completely supportive of one another and will continue to be good friends.
Since departing the renowned villa, the in-demand couple has been juggling their packed work schedules while maintaining a high level of demand for their services.
Millie has been chosen to be the face of the fashion brand Asos, while Liam has been putting in a lot of effort at the boxing gym.
The stunning woman from Essex has also discussed the transformation of her body since she appeared on the show as a size 6.
Millie, who is now a size 10, recently shared the following story with Cosmopolitan UK: “There was a time when people believed I was pregnant because I was putting on weight.”
Which Love Island 2022 Couples Are Still Together?
The winners of Love Island in 2022 Ekin-Su and Davide are still together after winning the eighth series of the famous dating show that airs on ITV2.
Despite having a very difficult time in the house, the pair managed to win the hearts of the nation, and they have now delighted fans by revealing a spin-off show that would follow their life after they leave the house.
During the second half of the show, which is split into two parts and is dubbed Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, the couple will once again prepare for two different journeys.
Ekin-Su will accompany Davide on his first trip back to his hometown of Frosinone after he left the Love Island villa. During this trip, Ekin-Su will also introduce Davide to the acting colleagues she met while living and working as an actress in Turkey.
In addition, Ekin-su and Davide have been to New York together and are frequently seen posting photos of their affectionate interactions on Instagram.
Davide published a picture of the two of them together along with the following caption in his most recent post: “I can win the world with one hand if you’re holding the other one.”
