Married At First Sight: Are Myrla And Gil Still Together?

After last night’s airing of the decision day episode, Married at First Sight Season 13 is over. We will read about Are Myrla And Gil Still Together?
The season premiered in July 2021, and it included the expert pairing of ten eligible singles from Houston.
America’s television audiences were as engrossed as ever in the series’ high levels of drama.
In Friday night’s show, married couple Gil and Myrla, who no one thought would endure, decided to stay together.
The real question is who are Myrla and Gil and whether or not they are still a couple. Let’s look into some rumors…
Who Are Myrla And Gil?
Myrla, a leadership coach from Texas who is 34 years old and has spent more than a decade working in schools, put her faith in the judgment of professionals to locate the ideal position for her.
Gil is also a firefighter from Texas and is 35 years old. He aspires to get married, start a family, and live a life filled with joy and contentment. Oh, and on the side, he enjoys doing a little bit of salsa dancing.
At the beginning of the show, it appeared as though the two characters did not like each other very much, and they proceeded with caution in all of their interactions. Myrla wouldn’t even kiss him for weeks, and fans were sure it wouldn’t work.
Gil even threatened to divorce her due to the lack of intimacy in their relationship, and he grumbled about her on numerous occasions; nonetheless, they were able to make it work, and they decided to stay married. Now that we know Who Are Myrla And Gil, We must dig deep to find out “Are Myrla And Gil Still Together”?
Are Myrla And Gil Still Together?
Myrla Feria was a contestant on the thirteenth season of Married at First Sight, which took place in Houston in the year 2021. In spite of the fact that she was still legally married to Gil Cuero at the time, the couple has since separated.
The fourteenth season of the reality competition show Married at First Sight debuted on Lifetime on January 5. The new season follows five couples from the Boston area as they adjust to married life together.
Here, Feria gives PEOPLE her rundown of the show that aired on Wednesday night and reveals which pair is currently in the lead for her top pick. But, why Myrla and Gil’s POVs did not always match?
Both Gil And Myrla Held Polar Opposite Points Of View
On the day of their wedding, it was very evident that Gil and Myrla held opposing viewpoints with regard to the various lifestyle decisions they made.
The experts chose the couple for each other because they shared a strong belief in the importance of family values; nevertheless, their perspectives on money couldn’t have been more opposite from one another.
While Myrla put in a lot of effort and took pleasure in the better things in life, Gil was unconcerned about money and was content to lead a more modest lifestyle. Myrla was concerned about the fact that she did not feel an instant attraction to Gil, but that her interest in her new husband progressively “developed.”
MAFS fans were taken aback when the couple announced their decision to remain together on Decision Day because most viewers of Lifetime believed the couple’s relationship was doomed to fail. So, what are Gil And Myrla doing now?
The Reunion Preview Gives Us Some Clues
The future does not appear bright for Myrla and Gil, but the only way to find out for sure whether or not they are still together is to watch the episode about their reunion.
At the time that this article is being written, the specific date and time of the reunion show are unknown; however, it is anticipated that it will take place within the next few weeks.
However, a preview of the reunion was shown at the end of the decision day episode, and it provided us with some hints regarding the events that will take place during the reunion. In one of the clips, Gil can be seen crying, although the reason is never explained.
Oh, and he is also sporting a mustache and beard in addition to donning a suit! This reunion is sure to be full of juicy details.
