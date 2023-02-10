Are Sandoval And Ariana Still Together: Look Into Their Journey Together

People are searching about Are Sandoval And Ariana Still Together? Are Sandoval and Ariana Still Dating? is the topic of this article. What happened to Tom and Aria’s romance? or just a rumour?
Since 2014, when they made their relationship official at the Vanderpump Rules season 2 reunion, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have been dating. Tom and Ariana didn’t appear to have drifted apart as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, in contrast to other couples. In August 2020, Tom revealed to Us Weekly that they became closer by attempting new things together.
At the moment, the reality personality commented,
We’ve been hanging out more, making more meals, putting puzzles and Legos together, and doing some creative things. “I know being confined with someone all the time might be difficult, but it’s been lovely. Despite the fact that we each have our own affairs, we have been working together.
Are Sandoval And Ariana Still Together
Ariana and Tom were said to have broken up on September 10, 2022, according to an anonymous internet poster in September 2022. In January 2023, Ariana also put an end to rumors that she and Tom are in an open relationship.
Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Marriage Rumors Were False
In an interview with the Daily Dish from 2016, Ariana stated that she and her partner had no plans to wed. Actress from the film Attack of the 50-Foot Cheerleader said,
We have a lot of future plans together, the Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader actress said, adding that she wants to be with him. “While they may not always entail exchanging vows and going down an aisle, we really want to buy a house together. We have been putting a lot of money aside for that because we both really want to travel the world together and that is something that is very important to us. And hopefully everything materialises.
In addition to her thoughts on marriage and having children, Ariana also discussed those topics.
The reality personality declared, “I don’t want kids or marriage. I truly really enjoy kids, I’m a big sister, and I have a lot of little kids in my family, she insisted, adding that.
Tom And Ariana journey
As any happy couple would, these two Pump Rules cast members appear to be celebrating their anniversaries together. Ariana Madix paid a touching ode to her ex-boyfriend on Instagram in 2019. It was crammed with images of the two of them.
five years together At the time, Ariana wrote the post’s caption. “We rang in the new year by lounging in bed all day, eating pizza, and watching previous Chappell’s Show seasons. I’m looking forward to our wonderful future together, but this piece is a look back at some of my favourite times.
They will have been together for nine years by the year 2023. Spending the holidays together is Tom and Ariana’s favourite activity. They posed for some adorable photos in December 2021 to commemorate Christmas.
The holidays are more about spending time with the people you love around the tree than what’s wrapped underneath it, if the past two years have taught me anything.
That month, Ariana posted a message on Instagram along with a picture of her and Tom smiling in front of a Christmas tree. After spending the holidays together, Tom and Ariana told their fans how they began the year 2022.
In January 2022, Ariana jokingly captioned an Instagram picture in honour of a brand-new Vanderpump Rules episode, “I think I could get comfortable here.” Picture from the fantastic @homebodyapp photo shoot!
Additionally, a week later, just before the show’s season finale, Tom uploaded a cute picture of the two of them together. We anticipate more tender moments from these two in season 10, which premieres on February 8, 2023, along with some drama.
