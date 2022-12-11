Are Will And Kyra Still Together: ‘Love Island USA’ Couples Are Back Again After Splitting Up Before

On Saturday, June 4, 2019, the reality stars were present at the debut event for Distorted People’s Spring 2022 collection, which was placed at Ganga Tattoo in Los Angeles.
According to the information provided by the source, “They spent the entire night together, enjoying cocktails, tacos, and the music.” Before partaking in custom cocktails made with El Cristiano Premium Tequila and Dos Hombres Signature Mezcal, the native of Hawaii, who is 24 years old, and Will, who is 27 years old, posed arm-in-arm for photographs.
Guests were also provided Mexican cuisine from a street cart. They arrived at the same time. They were both dressed in the same brand of clothing. They were the definition of a power couple.
Additionally, the couple was seen holding hands while getting commemorative tattoos for the evening. According to a second insider who spoke to Us Weekly, “Kyra got her very first tattoo at the event held at Ganga Tattoo as Will held her hand.”
The tattoo was placed on the left wrist. Will got an “M” tattoo on the inside of his wrist to remember his mother, while the Covid relief worker elected to have Mickey Mouse ears tattooed on the inside of her wrist.
Are Will And Kyra Still Together
Once more as a unit. According to an exclusive report from a source close to Us Weekly, Love Island stars Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada have gotten back together seven months after their first breakup.
Kyra and Will were the runners-up on the third season of Love Island and left the program together in a relationship. They began dating on day 2 of the competition.
Towards the end of the shooting, on the other hand, one of their fellow Islanders asserted that the two of them had known each other prior to entering Casa Amor with the rest of the group.
Aimee Flores made the accusation while participating in an Instagram Live broadcast in August 2021 and stated, “When I peeped Kyra’s Instagram, I saw Will commenting on all of her photographs.”
“What is the point of going through this grueling schedule, during which we are doing our best to avoid seeing one other [before filming]?… When I think about it, I’m like, “What’s the point of doing all that if these people already know each other and are talking to each other before to going on the show?” Will and Kyra have not made any comments regarding Aimee’s allegations.
Why WIll And Kyra Split Up Earlier
After getting along great on Love Island, Kyra revealed barely three months after the show’s finale that she and her on-screen love interest had decided to end their relationship.
“Recently, there has been a great deal of conjecture regarding the nature of my romantic relationships. “Until I felt ready to make things public, I had been taking some time for myself,” she stated on her Instagram Story in November of 2021.
“I feel as though I owe an explanation to you all because I would not be where I am without the support of the people on Love Island,” she said.
The TV personality stated, “I have been working through the stages of loss and healing, and I am happy to say that I am currently single.” Since certain events have come to light, I’ve been showered with love and support, and I’m at a loss for words to adequately express how grateful I am for both of these things. Love you all.”
Will subsequently issued a statement of his own on his Instagram Story, writing that he continues to be “grateful” for having met “such a wonderful human being” during their time spent in Casa Amor, which is located in the state of Hawaii, which is Kyra’s home state.
Will’s statement was published after Kyra’s. “Regrettably, that was our case,” he stated at the time. “Like every relationship, there is a danger that things won’t work out, and unfortunately, that was our case.”
