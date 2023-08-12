Argentine Farmers Anticipate Political Change in Upcoming Elections for Economic Relief

In the heart of Argentina’s fertile fields and expansive cattle ranches, farmers are placing their hopes on the upcoming elections to steer the nation toward political transformation. Their aspiration is to bid farewell to years of economic turmoil and embrace a future characterized by liberalized markets, reduced currency controls, and fewer restrictions on exports.
Argentina is poised to participate in pivotal open primary elections this Sunday, providing a crucial preview of the trajectory of the general elections slated for October. The incumbent Peronist coalition finds itself facing a formidable challenge from the conservative opposition.
The current administration, grappling with a critical shortage of foreign currency, a staggering annual inflation rate hovering at 116%, and a rapid devaluation of the national currency, has resorted to stringent capital controls, curtailed certain exports, and escalated interest rates to an unprecedented 97%. These measures have created a challenging environment for businesses in a nation that ranks as one of the globe’s primary exporters of soyoil and meal, and the third-largest exporter of corn.
Amidst this backdrop, Horacio Deciancio, a 71-year-old rancher and leader of the local agricultural group in San Vicente, a farming town, expressed his optimism for change. “The agricultural sector has weathered trying times, and we are optimistic that change will arrive to invigorate production,” Deciancio remarked while tending to his cows.
Reflecting the sentiments of numerous farmers, Deciancio aligns against the Peronist party, citing historical conflicts over taxes and export controls. Instead, he lends his support to the primary opposition, the Together for Change coalition, which currently maintains a slight edge in public opinion polls.
Deciancio underlined, “The policy discourse of the opposition holds promise for ameliorating conditions in our sector.”
Jostling for leadership of the Together for Change coalition are Horacio Larreta, the mayor of Buenos Aires city, and Patricia Bullrich, former security minister. Their contest sees them pitted against Sergio Massa, the Peronist frontrunner and incumbent Minister of Economy.
Larreta and Bullrich have both pledged to abolish taxes and limitations on agricultural exports. They also aim to eliminate restrictions on currency exchange and capital markets, differing primarily on the pace of implementing these adjustments.
Juan Carlos Ardohain, a cattle rancher, holds faith in Larreta’s commitments. He contends that recent fluctuations in currency exchange rates have inflated operational costs, underscoring the need for stability.
The stringent currency controls in Argentina have inadvertently given rise to a flourishing black market for foreign exchange, where the value of the dollar is more than double the official rate. This distortion has had ripple effects on import and export dynamics.
Many farmers from the expansive plains of the Pampas, which serve as the economic engine of the nation, hearken back to their support for the conservative opposition in 2015, a pivotal moment that propelled former President Mauricio Macri into power.
Ricardo Firpo, an agricultural producer hailing from Santa Fe province, emphasizes the importance of open markets. He highlighted the need “to freely export what’s necessary, operate without hindrance, access and utilize foreign currency without limitations, adhere to a single exchange rate, and benefit from lowered interest rates.”
During a recent event, the head of the influential Argentine Rural Society (SRA) chamber joined Larreta in a show of solidarity. He voiced concerns about the farming sector’s vulnerability owing to what he termed the Peronist administration’s economic mismanagement.
The government counters its economic challenges by attributing them to inherited issues and external factors like the conflict in Ukraine and a severe drought. Massa has vowed to stabilize the economy, but his policies have not directly addressed the concerns of the farming sector, which has historically harbored strained relations with the Peronists.
Farmer Deciancio remains cautiously hopeful, asserting, “We firmly believe the agricultural sector has untapped potential, but the existing pressure on us will stifle our growth if not alleviated.”
As Argentina’s farmers gear up for the upcoming elections, they harbor a shared sentiment that meaningful change is not only desirable but essential for the sector’s survival and resurgence.
